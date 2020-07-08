Monday

Summer baseball

Napoleon 000 101 0 – 2 6 2

Bryan 400 112 x – 8 11 2

Records: Bryan 4-8, Napoleon 4-6.

Winning pitcher: Quinn Brown (5.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ethan Psurny, Breven Deckrosh.

Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, triple; Nolan Kidston 2 singles; Ethan Psurny 2 singles; Mikey Wolff 2 singles.

