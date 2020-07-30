Tuesday

BWW 10U Tournament

Kissners 225 013 – 13

Amvets 203 234 – 14

Records: Kissners 3-10, Amvets 7-6.

Leading hitters: (Amvets) – Isaiah Montez home run, 2 doubles; Siler Vitek 2 singles. (Kissners) – Evan Fogle 3 singles; Tyler Stockman 2 singles.

