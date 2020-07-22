Monday
NELL 10U
World Class 041 453 – 17
Sines Excavating 230 360 – 14
Winning pitcher: Ryan Mills. Others: Grady Stark, Jackson Lee, Landon Replogle, Gavin Rittenhouse.
Losing pitcher: Elliott Horn. Others: Easton Sines, Grant Duma, Garrett Sheets.
Leading hitters: (World Class) – Ryan Mills grand slam; Grady Stark single, triple; Alex Fields 2 singles. (Sines) – Elliott Horn 2 singles; Damyan Shank 2 singles; Will Gillengarten 2 singles; Kam Wagner double.
Tuesday
BWW Minor League
Amvets 200 4 - 6
Rotary 350 x - 8
Records: Amvets 6-6, Rotary 2-10.
Winning pitcher: N. Leonard (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: T. Buhrer.
Losing pitcher: S. Vitek (1 inning, 3 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: G. Cox, G. Davis.
Leading hitters: (Amvets) - G. Davis 2 doubles; S. Vitek home run.
DPOA 8U
Phillies 403 562 - 20
Dodgers 202 020 - 6
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) - Jacob Doroshewitz single, double; Raymond Miller 2 singles, double; Logan Bok single, 2 doubles; Lowell Kennedy 2 singles. (Phillies) - Parker Schafer single, 2 doubles, triple; Tyson Crowe 2 singles, 2 home runs; Austin Rhody single, triple; Hunter Lewis 2 singles, double, triple; Samuel Ramon single, double; Ian Hanschlager 3 singles; Gunner Skyver 2 singles.
