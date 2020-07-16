Tuesday

Defiance Little League 10U

Ayersville 100 206 – 9 5 1

Arps 102 000 – 3 4 3

Records: Ayersville 5-3, Arps 6-3.

Winning pitcher: D. Llyod (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: K. Booher.

Losing pitcher: D. Allegretti (2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: J. Lammers.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) – G. Pallidino home run, 2 RBI; E. Berner single, 2 RBI; K. Booher single, RBI; C. Riley single, 2 RBI; C. Steingass RBI; P. Dunn RBI. (Arps) – D. Allegretti single, double, 2 RBI.

Baker Shindler 120 320 – 8 6 0

Mark Moats 320 001 – 6 3 6

Records: Baker Shindler 6-2, Mark Moats 2-7.

Winning pitcher: I. Webb (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: C. Haidler, J. Honsberger, M. Noirot.

Losing pitcher: K. Gibbs (4.1 innings, 8 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: D. Tavares.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) – N. Blonairz home run, 2 RBI; I. Webb triple, 2 RBI; C. Haidler double, RBI. (Mark Moats) – D. Tavares single, double, 3 RBI; H. Fowler RBI.

Wednesday

Defiance Little League 10U

Eagles 201 00 – 3 3 4

State Bank 235 2x – 12 7 1

Records: Eagles 1-8, State Bank 6-3.

Winning pitcher: J. Tracy (1.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: W. Horvath, K. Moll.

Losing pitcher: D. Mendez (2.2 innings, 10 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: P. Sierra.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) – D. Mendez double, 2 RBI; P. Sierra single, double. (State Bank) – K. Moll single, double, triple, 4 RBI; J. Hornish single, 2 RBI; A. Helton RBI; W. Horvath 2 singles.

Baker Shindler 103 131 1 – 10 6 7

Arps 130 104 0 – 9 6 3

Records: Baker Shindler 7-2, Arps 6-4.

Winning pitcher: M. Noirtot (3 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: J. Wright.

Losing pitcher: D. Hattemer (1 inning, 1 run, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: D. Allegretti, J. Lammers.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) – C. Haidler double, triple, 2 RBI; J. Wright single, RBI; C. Haidler 3 RBI. (Arps) – D. Hattemer double, 2 RBI; J. Lammers 2 singles, RBI.

BWW Minor League

Amvets 303 04 – 10

Reality 5 202 12 – 7

Records: Amvets 5-5.

Winning pitcher: S. Vitek (2 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Gavin Davis, Isaiah Montez.

Losing pitcher: J. Tolbert (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Jace Brownlee.

Leading hitters: (Amvets) – Siler Vitek home run, double, RBI; Isaiah Montez triple, double, 2 RBI; Gavin Davis double, single, RBI; Isaiah Rivera single, RBI. (Reality 5) – J. Schultz double; J. Tolbert double, RBI; J. Brownlee home run, single, 2 RBI; A. Davis single, RBI; T. Draper single, 2 RBI.

NELL 10U

Werlor 432 000 – 9

World Class 000 330 – 6

Winning pitcher: Owen Reynolds. Others: Alex Bohn.

Losing pitcher: Ryan Mills. Others: Graham Hammon, Grady Stark.

Leading hitters: (Werlor) – Owen Reynolds triple, home run; Liam Behnfeldt 2 doubles; Sydney McMaster double. (World Class) – Ryan Mills single, double.

Load comments