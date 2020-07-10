Thursday
DPOA 8U
Phillies 102 002 - 5
Dodgers 005 02x - 7
Records: Phillies 6-5, Dodgers 7-4.
Leading hitters: (Phillies) - Ka'mauree Farris double; Tyson Crowe 2 triples, double; Hunter Lewis 2 singles; Braedyn Bemis 2 singles. (Dodgers) - Jordyn Garcia double; Jacob Doroshewitz single, double; Logan Bok triple; Keyon'Dre Cooper triple.
Wednesday
BWW Minor League
Amvets 001 20 – 3
MCL 100 5x – 6
Records: Amvets 2-5, MCL 5-2.
Winning pitcher: Foster (2 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Hayman.
Losing pitcher: Siler Vitek (1 inning, 4 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Others: I. Montez, G. Davis.
Leading hitters: (MCL) – S. Killion single. (Amvets) – G. Cox single, I. Montez single, P. Salyers double.
