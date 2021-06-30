With the regular season of the summer ACME baseball wrapping up, area teams will look to collect a trophy as sectionals for area teams begin this week and will carry into the weekend.
The end destination for all teams is Elida, which is the host of the state tournament on July 17-19.
While the state tournament will again be a single elimination weekend affair, the sectional and district tournaments leading up to final weekend of the year remain double elimination.
In District 1, made up of Defiance/Paulding and Williams counties, Defiance and Bryan will be the sites for sectional play.
At Defiance, action gets underway Thursday when Hicksville plays Paulding at 5 p.m., followed by Wayne Trace and Antwerp at 7 p.m. Defiance and Fairview jump into action on Friday, with the Bulldogs playing the Hicksville/Paulding winner at 4 p.m., and Fairview playing the Wayne Trace/Antwerp winner at 6.
Action in the consolation bracket begins on Saturday, with elimination games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
After a break on Sunday for the Fourth of July holiday, the winner’s bracket championship game will be played Monday at 5 p.m., with a consolation semifinal at 7 p.m. The battle for the second will be played on Tuesday at 5 p.m., with the consolation winner meeting the winner’s bracket champion at 7 p.m.
Six teams also make up the field for the sectional at Bryan, which is made up of all Williams county teams. They also begin on Thursday, with Montpelier playing Edon at 5 p.m., followed by Edgerton and Hilltop. North Central will play the Montpelier/Edon winner on Friday at 5 p.m., with Bryan to follow against the Edgerton/Hilltop winner.
Sunday will see three games in the consolation bracket, with a winner’s bracket final set for Monday at 5 p.m., followed by a game in the consolation bracket. Tuesday will have the winners of the two brackets meeting at 5 p.m.
District 2 has North and South sectional brackets with games played at various sites around the area.
The District 2 North sectional begins on Thursday, with Tinora playing Wauseon at Napoleon at 6 p.m. On Friday, Napoleon will host the Tinora/Wauseon winner while Ayersville will host Archbold. Both of those games will also begin at 6 p.m.
The two winners will play a winner’s bracket championship game Saturday at noon at Ayersville. The consolation bracket will play games on Saturday, with a final on Monday at 6 p.m. at Napoleon.
Holgate is one of multiple sites for the District 2 South sectional, which begins on Wednesday. Holgate will be the site for Ottawa-Glandorf against Miller City, with Kalida playing at Ft. Jennings. Both games will start at 6 p.m.
Holgate will host the O-G/Miller City winner on Thursday at 6 p.m., with Leipsic playing the Ft. Jennings/Kalida winner at Miller City. The winners bracket final will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Holgate.
The final game of the consolation bracket to detirmine the second-place team will be Monday at 6 p.m. at Holgate.
For both District 2 sectionals, there is no championship game between the winner’s bracket and consolation bracket teams.
One area team will play in a District 3 sectional. Delta is in the West sectional, which will begin on Monday. The Panthers will play Maumee at 3 p.m. at Ottawa Hills, with the winner facing the host Green Bears later in the day. The final of the winner’s bracket is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ottawa Hills.
The consolation bracket begins play Tuesday at Liberty-Benton. The championship game between the winner’s bracket and consolation bracket is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Ottawa Hills.
The top two teams in each sectional advance to the district.
