Although it doesn’t have an official name this summer, high school baseball is back this summer.
Archbold and Kalida got action underway earlier in the week, with other teams from the area following suit and playing games, starting Monday.
After a very short practice schedule, held mostly indoors in the late winter, teams have made it back out of the field.
“We had three different times in the spring where we thought we had some hope (to play),” said Defiance varsity coach Tom Held. “What we’re seeing right now is arms that are not in shape.”
Held, like all the coaches who will be on the field this summer, is just happy to be back doing something that feels like normal.
“It’s been a lot of fun this week,” said the veteran coach. “I’ll take it, even if it feel like 100 degrees on the turf. It’s better to be outside. It’s great for the kids. They are having fun.”
The ACME Baseball Congress, who has sanctioned summer baseball since 1961, announced it would not use its name for summer play, and organize any tournament, this summer.
“The ACME organization decided to cancel the season because of the risks involved,” said Archbold varsity coach Dick Selgo. “After that, Governor DeWine gave the okay to play, starting on May 26. The ACME organization decided to not endorse it, but they aren’t going to stop teams from playing. They just didn’t want us to use the ACME terminology.”
ACME has been a staple of western Ohio summer baseball for close to 60 years. Games in June and July have usually been called ACME games.
“Our players and fans, they understand the ACME and Junior ACME terminology,” said Selgo. “We’re using that with them, even though that is not the official term. I don’t know what the official term is. The official term is we’re getting to play baseball and we’re happy and our kids are happy about that.”
Like many in the coaching fraternity, Selgo is happy to see teams on the field, in some sort of organized action.
“The play on the field is going to be pretty normal,” said Selgo. “Things with the dugouts and no high fives will be different. We can deal with that. Those were the guidelines set forth and our players know that and have agreed to that.”
Guidelines for teams, which are different for each, will have to be followed.
“The other option is we don’t play,” added Selgo. “We want to play baseball. Our kids are excited and our coaches are excited. Missing the spring was brutal. We’re so happy for our seniors that were going to be done. We have three of four where this was going to be their first year playing on the varsity level. They were going to miss out on that and we’re happy for them.”
No team has had to follow strict guidelines like Napoleon. Before Friday, the Wildcats were prepared to play the entirety of their summer slate on the road but the program announced they would be able to play home games on Friday.
“We told the kids to control the things you can control,” said Jason Holubik, who will coach the Wildcats this summer.
Holubik and the Wildcats will make the best of the situation they are in. Like the other coaches, they are happy just to be back.
“It’s exciting for our kids,” Holubik said of getting to play. “It gives them an opportunity to get back on the diamond. We have about 35 kids signed up. It’s been fun for us (the coaches) to see how excited our kids are.”
Now, the Wildcats are using this time this summer to play catchup.
“We’re trying to make up for lost time and to try to figure out things for next year,” said the Napoleon coach. “It’s about giving kids chances this summer. Our expectations are high this summer.”
As he typically does in the summer, Selgo handed off the coaching duties to his ACME coach, Kirk Weldy. Weldy has led the Archbold summer team to four straight ACME state championship games. The Streaks won the first two, then have dropped the last two to Bryan.
“For the seniors, it’ll be exciting to get a couple games in,” said Weldy. “The underclassmen are excited for getting to play a little bit.”
This summer will look different with no postseason to play for.
“We had a long talk as a team the other night, talking about what we have and what we are trying to accomplish,” added Weldy. “With a tournament, you always work towards that. We talked about our kids competing a little bit.”
Without a championship to play for, Weldy is looking for individual improvement out of the team.
“We want to get to the point where we can feel good about the summer,” added the Archbold summer coach. “We want the give the younger guys a little bit of experience.”
Another varsity coach ready to play is Tinora’s Brent Renollet.
“It’s nice to finally get back on the field,” Renollet said earlier in the week. “We’ve had two practices so far. We’ve gotten so much better from day one to day two.”
The veteran coach is looking for his team, who opened the “season” with a Friday contest at Kalida, to look like a spring varsity team.
“Our goal is to get to what would be mid-season form if we would have played spring ball,” said Renollet.
