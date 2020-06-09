HAVILAND — Paulding opened the summer baseball season with an 11-0 win at Wayne Trace Monday night.
Two Panther pitchers held the Raiders to a pair of hits in the win. Kolson Egnor struck out seven in three scoreless innings of work while backing up his own cause with a double and two RBIs.
Paulding blew the game open with eight runs in the sixth inning.
Paulding 020 018 — 11 6 0
Wayne Trace 000 000 — 0 2 0
Records: Paulding 1-0, Wayne Trace 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Kolson Egnor (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Blake McGarvey.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Kolson Egnor double, 2 RBI; Christian Bauer double, 2 RBI; Blake McGarvey triple, RBI; Payton Beckman single, 2 RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.