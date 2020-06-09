HAVILAND — Paulding opened the summer baseball season with an 11-0 win at Wayne Trace Monday night.

Two Panther pitchers held the Raiders to a pair of hits in the win. Kolson Egnor struck out seven in three scoreless innings of work while backing up his own cause with a double and two RBIs.

Paulding blew the game open with eight runs in the sixth inning.

Paulding 020 018 — 11 6 0

Wayne Trace 000 000 — 0 2 0

Records: Paulding 1-0, Wayne Trace 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Kolson Egnor (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Blake McGarvey.

Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Kolson Egnor double, 2 RBI; Christian Bauer double, 2 RBI; Blake McGarvey triple, RBI; Payton Beckman single, 2 RBI.

