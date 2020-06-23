ARCHBOLD — Defiance bounced back from a 9-3 rout in the opening game of a doubleheader with Archbold at Memorial Park on Monday with a solid 5-1 win in the nightcap to move to 8-4 on the summer baseball circuit.
In the opening game, DJ Newman slugged a home run and scored three runs for the Streaks, backing up a complete-game effort from pitcher Ethan Hagans. David Jimenez clubbed a triple for Defiance, which had a five-game win streak snapped.
In the late contest, junior Jayden Jerger went the distance to bump Defiance to 8-4 this summer, striking out six and scattering five hits. A four-run seventh frame clinched the win for the Bulldogs, powered by an RBI double from Camden Roth and a three-run triple off the bat of sophomore Bailey DeTray.
Defiance will return to action at home on Wednesday with a doubleheader against rival Napoleon before hosting a twinbill against Bellefontaine on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Monday
Summer Ball
Game 1
Defiance 020 100 0 — 3 7 5
Archbold 100 134 x — 9 6 1
Winning pitcher: Ethan Hagans (7 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mark Butler (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Bradyn Shaw.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) – David Jimenez single, triple; Jayden Jerger 2 singles. (Archbold) – Carson Meyer 2 singles; DJ Newman home run, 3 runs; Zane Behnfeldt double.
Game 2
Defiance 100 000 4 — 5 5 0
Archbold 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
Records: Defiance 8-4, Archbold 5-4.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Zane Behnfeldt (7 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) – Bailey DeTray triple, 3 RBIs; Camden Roth double.
Fairview 100 032 0 — 6 11 0
Paulding 300 010 0 — 4 5 0
Records: Fairview 5-2, Paulding 1-4.
Losing pitcher: Hunter Kauser (2 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Blake McGarvey.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Hunter Kauser 2 doubles; Payton Beckman 2 singles.
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 030 1 — 4
Miller City 040 403 x — 11
Records: Miller City 2-0, Ottawa-Glandorf 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Koenig (4 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ezra Deitering.
Losing pitcher: Jaxson Buddlemeyer (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts). Others: Dylan Leopold, Carter Duling.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) – Trevor Schimmoeller single, double; Wes Davidson 2 singles; Nate Maag double; Jacob Balbaugh double. (Miller City) – Caleb Giesken 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Jacob Koenig single, double; Ezra Deitering 2 singles; Joe Deitering 2 singles.
Junior Summer Ball
Tinora 000 200 0 — 2 6 0
Defiance 210 242 x — 11 10 1
Records: Defiance 5-5.
Winning pitcher: Sander Neff (4 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Fernando Torres.
Losing pitcher: Casteel (1 inning, 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Eckert, Ward, Miles, Plassman, Wiemken.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) – Ward 2 singles. (Defiance) – Aidan Kiessling single, double, triple; Vincent Lopez 2 singles; Gavin Miller home run; Gavino Gomez double.
DPOA 8U
Mets 402 001 — 7
Phillies 350 46x — 18
Leading hitters: (Mets) – Haven Hill single, 2 doubles; Dallas Hutton 2 singles, double; MJ Provirus 2 doubles. (Phillies) – Ka’mauree Farris 2 singles, 2 home runs; Parker Schafer 2 singles, double, triple; Tyson Crow single, triple home run; Austin Rohdy 2 singles, double; Hunter Lewis 3 singles; Issac Zachrich 2 singles; Ian Hanschlager 2 singles; Braedyn Bemis 2 singles; Gunner Skiver double.
Saturday
Defiance 11, Elmwood 3
JERRY CITY — Defiance continued to hit the ball well, pounding out 13 hits as the Bulldogs improved to 7-3 on the summer with an 11-3 win in nine innings at Elmwood on Saturday.
Jayden Jerger collected a pair of two-base hits to lead the way for Defiance. He drove in four runs in the contest.
Defiance took the lead early with three runs in the third, then added one more in the fourth. They game stayed 4-0 until a seven-run eighth innings for the Bulldogs put the game out of reach.
Wade Liffick gave the Bulldogs five strong innings on the mound. He kept the Royals off the board, holding Elmwood to a pair of hits and a walk. He recorded most of the outs himself, fanning 14 of a possible 15 outs.
Defiance 003 100 070 — 11 13 1
Elmwood 000 000 003 — 3 5 1
Records: Defiance 7-3.
Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Simeon Sweeney, Evan Brown, Jack Mortier.
Losing pitcher: Endicott (4 innings, 4 runsm, 1 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Schaffer, A. Endicott.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jayden Jerger 2 doubles, 4 RBI; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, RBI; Camden Roth 2 singles; Bailey DeTray 3 singles, RBI. (Elmwood) — Keiffer 2 singles, Tyson RBI.
Junior Summer Ball
Game 1
Coldwater 010 301 02 — 7 9 5
Defiance 410 000 03 — 8 7 3
Winning pitcher: Fernando Torres (3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Tyler Frederick.
Losing pitcher: E. Harlemert (0-plus innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Josh Welsh, Kaup.
Leading hitters: (Coldwater) – Schroer 2 singles, 4 RBIs; B. Buschur 2 singles. (Defiance) – Kameron Brown single, double; Sander Neff 2 singles.
Game 2
Coldwater 510 012 2 — 11 9 0
Defiance 101 010 0 — 3 8 3
Records: Defiance 4-5.
Winning pitcher: K. Bruggeman (7 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Korben Kiessling (0.2 innings, 5 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Others: Xavier Irvin, Keaton Linebrink, Gavino Gomez.
Leading hitters: (Coldwater) – C. Goodwin 2 singles; K. Baumer 2 singles. (Defiance) – Tyler Frederick single, triple, 3 RBIs; Vincent Lopez 2 singles.
Friday
Summer Ball
Napoleon 000 12 — 3 6 1
Bryan 406 22 — 14 14 2
Records: Bryan 2-4, Napoleon 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Dylan Dominique (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Nolan Kidston.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Angelo Gonzalez double. (Bryan) — Nolan Kidston 3 singles, double; Breven Deckrosh single, double, triple; Keith Huard 3 doubles; Dylan Dominique 2 singles.
DPOA 8U
Indians 601 12 — 10
Dodgers 554 65 — 25
Records: Dodgers 2-1, Indians 0-2-1.
Leading hitters: (Indians) — Greyson Chafins 2 singles, double; Graham Schroeder 3 singles; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles; Canon Schroeder 2 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles; Drew Black 2 singles; Bentley May 2 singles. (Dodgers) — Jacob Doroshewitz 3 singles, 2 doubles; Raymond Miller single, double, home run; Trey Newman 3 singles, double; Logan Bok 4 singles; Austin Stuckey 2 singles, triple; Jordyn Garcia 2 singles, triple; Waylon Oberhaus 2 singles.
Mets 312 51(12) — 24
Tigers 002 44(15) — 25
Records: Tigers 2-1.
Leading hitters: (Mets) — Dallas Hatton 2 singles, double; Owen Jimenez 2 singles, double; Grant Hohenbrink 3 singles; Haven Hill 3 singles; Noah Bair 2 singles; MJ Provilus 2 singles; Lane Sheets double. (Tigers) — Jackson Turpening 4 singles, double; Zaiden Rodriguez 2 singles, double, triple; Brody Poston 4 singles; Alex Moll 4 singles; Titus Skiver 2 singles, home run; Ben Sierra 3 singles; Xavier Smith 3 singles; Jordon Kent 3 singles; Lincoln Lewis 2 singles; Knox Yocum 2 singles; Kellin Spangler 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.