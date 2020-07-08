Defiance was able to jump in front in each game of a doubleheader as the Bulldogs swept Bryan on Tuesday.
In the opener, Defiance picked up insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a two-run single by Bradyn Shaw in a 5-3 win.
That was followed by four solid innings from Jayden Jerger, who came out to get the last out of the lidlifter after Bryan scored twice in the seventh, in a 4-0 blanking in the nightcap.
Shaw got the scoring going for the Bulldogs in the opener with a RBI single in the bottom of the first. He drove in two of the three runs Defiance scored in the fifth with his single to extend the lead to 5-0.
Bryan battled back with a run in the sixth, plus had two across in the seventh when Jerger came on and closed out the win.
Wade Liffick had tossed five scoreless innings before running into trouble in the sixth.
The Bulldogs also got to the Bears early in the nightcap, with two runs in the bottom of the second and another in the third.
Game 1
Bryan 000 001 2 - 3 6 2
Defiance 101 030 x - 5 7 3
Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (5.1 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Simeon Sweeney, Jayden Jerger.
Losing pitcher: Dominique (3 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Rupp.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Jayden Jerger double; Dade Robinson double; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, 3 RBI; Camden Roth single, RBI. (Bryan) - Huard single, RBI; Wolff single, RBI; Dominique single, RBI.
Game 2
Bryan 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Defiance 021 010 x - 4 7 1
Records: Defiance 17-5, Bryan 4-10.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Evan Brown, David Jimenez.
Losing pitcher: Nolan Kidston (5 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Psurny.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Jacob Howard double, RBI; Dade Robinson single, double; Jack Mortier RBI.
