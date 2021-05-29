After a brutal summer of being told the season was called off, then maybe playing, Chad Donsbach is ready to go as the Napoleon Post 300 River Bandits are back for another summer of American Legion baseball.
“It was a super long summer last summer,” admitted Donsbach. “I think it was the first time in at least 41 years I didn’t have summer baseball. It was awful. The worst phone call I ever made in my life is when I had to call the guys to tell them we were going to cancel the season.”
Some COVID issues can still be seen in the team this summer. The part affected the most is the schedule. Instead of the usual trips all over the country, the Bandits are sticking close to home for most of the summer. Napoleon Post 300 will open the season with games at Defiance College and Defiance HS on June 1-3.
“It’s a lot more regional games and a lot more home games,” Donsbach said of the schedule. “I scheduled seven or eight home games, and that’s a rarity for us. We typically play on the road all the time.”
While staying closer to home for a majority of the summer, Donsbach pointed out it is still a full schedule for River Bandit standards. The team plans to play six days a week from June 1 until the District 1 tournament starts in mid-July.
“We’re not traveling as much, because of all the issues,” admitted Donsbach. “It’s still a full schedule. It’s still 50-plus games before our district tournament. We’re still six days a week, just more Ohio and close Michigan and close Indiana.”
One annual trip the Bandits did keep on the 2021 schedule was the Gopher Classic in Minnesota. Napoleon Post 300 will be one of 96 teams to take part in one of the largest American Legion tournaments in the country.
“We still have the big trip up to Minnesota,” said Donsbach. “It’s a tremendous tournament, 96 teams, all American Legion. It’s 16 pools and you have to win your pool to advance. That’s five games, then you have to win four more games on top of that to win the whole tournament. You have to win nine games in five days to win it, against some of the best Legion competition in the country. It’s a tough tournament.”
Looking at the 2021 roster, Donsbach admits to not knowing a lot of the guys on the team.
“We only have two guys that have played a River Bandit baseball game before,” admitted the coach. “We’re a bunch of newbies. They’re going to be learning how to play this game much like I’m going to be learning about the different things they are going to be bringing to the table.”
So far, Donsbach likes what he has seen. This version of the River Bandits include guys who can run, pitch and hit.
“The things I do like, from what I’ve seen so far, we have six or seven guys in the lineup that can just flat out run,” said Donsbach. “They can scoot down the basepaths. We have about four or five guys that are 85-plus (miles) off the mound. We also have guys that can swing it (bats).”
Strong pitching has always been a staple of River Bandit baseball, and this team seems to be no exception. Blake Altaffer (Montpelier), Austin Lichty (Antwerp), Caleb Frank (Fairview), Breven Deckrosh (Bryan), Caden Craft (Ayersville), Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon), Cole Vasquez (Edon), Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) and Micah Bok (Holgate) make up the summer pitching staff.
“I want action within three pitches,” Donsbach said of an expectation of the pitching. “I want them to pound the strike zone. We have a limited pitch count, we are less than high school. We’re at 105 (pitches) max for a seven inning game, so we have to attack guys. If we’re not finding the strike zone, we’re going to put somebody in who can find the strike zone. That’s the No. 1 key.”
Behind the dish, Dade Robinson (Defiance), Chase Clark (Antwerp) and Nolan Schafer (Tinora) will see time. When not pitching, Lichty and Bergman will play first. The middle of the diamond is covered as Hunter Hamilton (Delta), Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) and Zack Rosebrook (Napoleon) will fill second and shortstop spots. Altaffer and Vasquez will see action at third. Ethan Steinke (Edon) will see time as a utility player.
The outfield is also solid, with Frank, Deckrosh, Craft, Kaleb Woods (Napoleon), Rubinstein and Adkins.
“I have 18 guys who think they are going to be in the line-up every day,” admitted Donsbach. “I have a pretty hard job in front of me this summer, trying to balance that. I’m excited, how could I not be. I didn’t have baseball last summer. It’s almost like things are starting brand new for me, it’s very, very exciting.”
Donsbach thinks this team is good enough to reach a place the River Bandits have gone before, the American Legion World Series.
“On paper, this team looks really good, but we all know what being on paper is like,” stated Donsbach. “I guess it’s my job and coach (Sean) Bergman’s job to translate that to the field of play. There are four or five guys in our line-up that hit leadoff every day. There are four or five guys in our line-up that are two, three, four hitters. There are some top-notch players from the area on the roster. It’s going to be an exciting summer.”
After the regular season wraps up in mid-July, the Bandits will turn its attention to the District 1 tournament, featuring teams from Pemberville, Ottawa, Findlay and Toledo, along with Post #300.
With the season off, Donsbach doesn’t know what to expect from the other local Legion teams.
“I don’t know, because nobody played last year,” the River Bandit coach said of the district. “I don’t know who anybody has or where anybody is at. It’s going to be interesting to see if there is going to be a drop-off, not in athleticism talent, but in baseball talent because nobody played for a year.”
The River Bandits open the season with home games at Defiance College on June 1 against Ottawa and June 2 against Tiffin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.