ARCHBOLD — Host Archbold scored in four of five innings played as the Streaks beat Ayersville in five innings on Thursday, 17-6.
The Streaks put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Both teams had the lead early. Archbold took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then the Pilots came back with six runs in the top of the second to take the lead. Archbold came back with three runs in the bottom of the frame to stay in front the rest of the way.
Ayersville 060 00 — 6 7 2
Archbold 430 46 — 17 12 3
Records: Archbold 4-3.
Winning pitcher: Brandon Taylor (5 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Caden Craft (2 innngs, 5 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Cameron Cook.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Brandon Taylor 2 singles; Noah Garcia 2 singles; Drake Mohring single, RBI; Zane Behnfeldt double, 4 RBI; J. Seiler 3 singles, 2 RBI; Noah Hogrefe 2 singles, 4 RBI; C. Meyer double, RBI. (Ayersville) – Zack Moss double, RBI; Michel double, RBI; Tyler Winzeler single, RBI; Stephan Baker RBI; Cameron Cook RBI.
Defiance Ball Association
12U Little League
Mark Moats 000 100 — 1 3 4
State Bank 200 04x — 6 9 0
Winning pitcher: D. Hoeffel (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: J. Tracy, A. Helton, W. Horvath.
Losing pitcher: R. Gathman (3 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: D. Tavares.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — D. Tavares double. (State Bank) — James Tracy 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; A. Helton 2 doubles; Hayden Gorrell single, double.
Wednesday
Summer Ball
Kalida 100 000 1 — 2
Lima Shawnee 000 000 0 — 0
Records: Kalida 7-0.
Winning pitcher: Josh Recker (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Jarin Bertke (3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts).
Junior Summer Ball
Ant. Wayne 110 64 — 12 12 3
Defiance 002 00 — 2 3 1
Records: Defiance 3-4.
Winning pitcher: Sprodlin (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gavino Gomez (3.1 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Others: Jackson Walter, Sander Neff.
Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne — Carpenter 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Behnfelt single, double, 3 runs; Gill 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Keller 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ling 2 singles. (Defiance) — 3 team singles.
Defiance Ball Association
12U Little League
Arps 000 120 — 3 3 1
Eagles 000 000 — 0 0 2
Records: Arps 1-1, Eagles 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Josiah Lammers (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Drew Allegretti (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Dallas Mendez (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Matthew Walter.
Leading hitters: (Arps) — Gaidge Johnson single, double.
Ayersville 110 73 — 12
Mark Moats 000 00 — 0
Records: Ayersville 1-0, Mark Moats 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Kaden Booher. Other: Maison Schafer.
Losing pitcher: Davis.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Kaden Booher single, double; Brady Thomas 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Maison Schafer double, 2 RBIs.
DPOA 8U Baseball
Cubs 661 6 — 19
Indians 200 2 — 4
Records: Cubs 2-0, Indians 0-1-1.
Leading hitters: (Cubs) — Hans Vetter triple, 2 home runs; Elias Sprow 2 singles, triple; Devon Healy 3 singles; Ryan Gilbert 3 singles; Cole Eberle single, triple; John Engel single, double; Abram Hernandez 2 singles; Bryce Johnson 2 singles; Aiden Thacker double. (Indians) — Greyson Chafins 2 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles.
Tuesday
Junior Summer Ball
Game 1
Bryan 000 00 — 0 1 1
Defiance 022 33 — 10 8 0
Records: Defiance 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (4.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Gavino Gomez.
Losing pitcher: Landon Shilling (3.1 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Uran.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Ayden Pelz double. (Defiance) — Xavier Irvin 2 singles; Tyler Frederick triple, 3 RBIs; Keaton Linebrink double; Gavin Miller 2 RBIs.
Game 2
Bryan 000 10 — 1 1 6
Defiance 76(10) 2x — 25 14 3
Records: Defiance 3-3.
Winning pitcher: Xavier Irvin (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Keaton Linebrink, Carver Kline.
Losing pitcher: Colbrin Miley (1.2 innings, 13 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Wyatt Taylor, Cole Pittman.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Kameron Brown 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Sander Neff single, double, 3 RBIs; Fernando Torres 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Vincent Lopez 2 singles; Jackson Walter 3 runs; Gavin Miller 3 runs; Brogan Aden 3 runs, 2 RBIs.
Defiance Ball Association
12U Little League
Arps Dairy 200 010 — 3
State Bank 200 02x — 4
Records: State Bank 1-0, Arps Dairy 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Kyson Moll. Others: J. Tracy, D. Hoeffel.
Losing pitcher: Josiah Lammers. Other: D. Allegretti.
Leading hitters: (Arps Dairy) — J. Thompson double; D. Hattemer double. (State Bank) — James Tracy single, double; Kyson Moll 2 singles; John Stevens double.
Baker Shindler 000 65 — 11
Eagles 000 00 — 0
Records: Baker Shindler 1-0, Eagles 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jordyn Wright (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Mason Noirot.
Losing pitcher: Matthew Walter (1 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Dallas Mendez, Payton Sierra.
Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Jason Honsberger 2 singles, triple; Noah Blonarz single, triple, 2 RBIs; Travis Jones single, double, 3 RBIs; Chase Haidler 2 singles; Mason Noirot 2 RBIs.
Minor League 10U
Marine Corps League 10
Realty 5 8
Records: Marine Corps League 2-0, Realty 5 1-1.
Winning pitcher: N. Hayman. Others: C. Leskow.
Losing pitcher: J. Brownlee: Others: J. Tolbert, A. Davis.
Leading hitters: (Marine Corps League) — N. Hayman 2 singles, double; J. Foster single, double, 3 RBIs. (Realty 5) — J. Brownlee 2 singles, double.
Monday
Defiance Ball Association
Minor League 10U
Marine Corps League 12
Kissner’s 1
Records: Marine Corps League 1-0, Kissner’s 0-1.
Winning pitcher: J. Foster. Other: N. Hayman.
Losing pitcher: Z. Bloomfield. Others: E. Verhoff, E. Fogle.
Leading hitters: (Marine Corps League) — S. Killion 3 singles; Z. Clay 3 singles; J. Foster double, triple; N. Hayman single, triple. (Kissner’s) — C. Schultz 2 singles; T. Stockman 2 singles.
