Defiance picked up its seventh straight win in the summer season, earning a sweep of Tinora in summer baseball action on Monday at Defiance High School with 9-3 and 6-4 victories over the Rams.
In the opener, the Bulldog bats tallied nine base hits to back up five shutout innings from starter Wade Liffick.
A sacrifice bunt that allowed Jacob Howard to score from third got the Bulldogs on the board in the first before blowing things open with a four-run third frame. A two-out double from Howard set up an RBI knock from Bradyn Shaw before a throwing error allowed Shaw to score and make it 3-0. Dade Robinson followed with a double to left field to plate both Camden Roth and Jack Mortier and put Defiance up 5-0.
The lead swelled to eight runs as again the Bulldogs struck with two away. Wade Liffick led off the inning with a single and was advanced to third on a fielder’s choice and fly out before scoring on an Drew Kellermyer sacrifice bunt. David Jimenez upped the lead to 7-0 with an RBI knock to center and Howard followed with a run-scoring single as well.
Bailey DeTray’s two-out RBI single scored Kam’Ron Rivera in the fifth to put Defiance up 9-0 before the Rams finally got on board in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch and later on an error that allowed Jayden Bergman to score.
Liffick picked up the win, allowing two hits over five frames with just one walk, fanning seven.
In the late game, Tinora got off to a much better start, plating three runs in the top of the first off DHS starter Simeon Sweeney. The first three Ram batters reached, the third coming on an RBI single from Cole Commisso before an RBI groundout by Casen Wolfrum and an RBI sacrifice bunt from Bryce Bailey.
Defiance countered quickly, however, as Howard led off the Bulldog half of the frame with a single to center. Jack Mortier followed with a base knock to set the table for an RBI double by Shaw before a wild pitch scored Mortier. A throwing error allowed Shaw to score before the inning ended with a 3-3 deadlock.
Howard again sparked the Bulldogs in the third, leading off with a triple to left two pitches into the frame. Mortier followed with an RBI single on the very next pitch before advancing on a Shaw single.
A wild pitch then put Defiance up 5-3 in the third before tacking on an insurance run in the fourth to help seal the victory.
Defiance has won seven straight since a June 22 loss to Archbold. The Bulldogs will return to action at home against Fairview on Wednesday for a doubleheader at 5 and 7 p.m. ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Doubleheaders with Bryan (July 7), Wauseon (July 8) and Perrysburg (July 11) await next week.
Game 1
Tinora 000 002 1 – 3 5 4
Defiance 104 310 x – 9 9 1
Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: David Jimenez, David Brown.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Bergman (4 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Bryce Bailey.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jacob Howard single, double; Dade Robinson double, 2 RBIs; David Jimenez 2 singles; Bradyn Shaw single, 2 RBIs. (Tinora) – Marcus Grube 2 singles.
Game 2
Tinora 300 001 0 — 4 3 4
Defiance 302 100 x — 6 8 2
Records: Defiance 14-4.
Winning pitcher: Simeon Sweeney (4 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Evan Brown, Jack Mortier, Dade Robinson.
Losing pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (3 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Bryce Bailey.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Cole Commisso 2 singles, 2 runs. (Defiance) — Jacob Howard 2 singles, triple, 2 runs; Bradyn Shaw single, double; Jack Mortier 2 singles, 2 runs.
Summer Baseball
Wayne Trace 100 000 3 — 4 6 4
Paulding 004 000 1 — 5 6 0
Records: Paulding 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (7 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Sam Woods single, double; Deacon Sanders double.
DPOA 8U
Mets 202 001 — 5
Dodgers 610 50x — 12
Records: Dodgers 5-2, Mets 1-5-1.
Leading hitters: (Mets) — MJ Provilus 2 doubles, triple; Haven Hill single, triple; Xander Bolton single, double; Grant Hohenbrink 2 singles. (Dodgers) — Jacob Doroshewitz single, 2 doubles; Logan Bok single, 2 doubles; Keyon’Dre Cooper single, triple; Raymond Miller single, triple; Lowell Kennedy 2 singles; Julian Thompson double.
