Tuesday
DPOA 8U
Tigers 216 533 - 20
Dodgers 000 522 - 9
Records: Tigers 6-4, Dodgers 6-4.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) - Zaiden Rodriguez 3 singles, 2 doubles; Kellin Spangler 2 singles, double, triple; Alex Moll 3 singles; Xavier Smith 3 singles; Brody Poston 3 singles; Jordon Kent double, triple; Ben Sierra 2 singles; Knox Yocum 2 singles; Titus Skiver double. (Dodgers) - Jordyn Garcia single, 2 doubles; Jacob Doroshewitz 2 singles, triple; Logan Bok single, triple; Raymond Miller single, triple; Austin Stuckey 2 singles; Trey Newman 2 singles.
Indians 146 023 - 16
Mets 330 604 - 16
Records: Indians 0-9-1, Mets 1-8-1.
Leading hitters: (Indians) - Brokstyn Burtch 4 singles; Coletyn Rhees 4 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 3 singles; Greyson Chafins 3 singles; Graham Schroeder 3 singles; Canon Schroeder 3 singles; Caleb McDonagh 3 singles; Brendan Snyder 3 singles; Bentley May 2 singles. (Mets) - Haven Hill 2 singles, double, triple; Dallas Hatton 3 singles, triple; Layne Sheets 3 singles, double; MJ Provilus 4 singles; Xander Bolton 2 singles, home run; Joshua Villanueva single, double; Owen Jimenez 2 singles; Noah Bair 2 singles; Avery Hill double.
Monday
Summer baseball
Napoleon 000 101 0 – 2 6 2
Bryan 400 112 x – 8 11 2
Records: Bryan 4-8, Napoleon 4-6.
Winning pitcher: Quinn Brown (5.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ethan Psurny, Breven Deckrosh.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, triple; Nolan Kidston 2 singles; Ethan Psurny 2 singles; Mikey Wolff 2 singles.
DPOA 8U
Mets 303 051 - 12
Cubs 461 54x - 20
Records: Cubs 10-0, Mets 1-8.
Leading hitters: (Mets) - Noah Bair 4 singles; Dallas Hatton single, double, triple; MJ Provilus 3 singles; Joshua Villanueva 3 singles; Haven Hill 2 singles; Grant Hohenbring 2 singles; Owen Jimenez 2 singles. (Cubs) - Elias Sprow 2 doubles, 2 home runs; Hans Vetter single, 3 doubles; Cole Eberle 2 doubles, triple; Ryan Gilbert single, 2 triples; John Engel 3 singles; Devon Healy 3 singles; Hayden Vetter single, triple; Clinton Schultz 2 singles; Aiden Thacker double.
