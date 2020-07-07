OTTAWA HILLS – The host Green Bears pushed across four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to score a 9-6 win over Archbold in high school summer baseball Monday night.
The Streaks had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the fifth innings thanks to a four-run outburst.
Zane Behnfeldt drove in three runs to lead Archbold. Jayden Seiler led the team with three hits.
Archbold 110 040 0 – 6 12 4
Ottawa Hills 031 104 x – 9 8 3
Record: Archbold 9-6.
NELL 10U
Werlor 211 040 – 9
World Class 210 500 – 8
Winning pitcher: Joe Barnes. Others: Noah Cereghin, Alex Bohn.
Losing pitcher: Graham Hammon. Others: Ryan Mills, Grady Stark.
Leading hitters: (Werlor) – Alex Bohn 2 triples; Codey Ankney triple; Braylen Nicely 2 singles. (World Class) – Ryan Mills single, double, home run; Grady Stark single, triple.
Friday
DPOA 8U
Indians 112 030 — 7
Tigers 310 26x — 12
Records: Tigers 5-4, Indians 0-7-1.
Leading hitters: (Indians) — Bentley May 3 singles; Drew Black 2 singles, double; Greyson Chafins single, home run; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles; Canon Schroeder 2 singles; Cameron Bowen 2 singles; Brendan Snyder 2 singles. (Tigers) — Zaiden Rodriguez single, double, triple; Xavier Smith single, 2 doubles; Kellin Spangler 2 singles, double; Alex Moll 3 singles; Jackson Tuperning 3 singles; Brody Poston 2 doubles; Jordan Kent 2 singles.
Phillies 403 511 — 14
Mets 010 101 — 3
Leading hitters: (Phillies) — Tyson Crowe 2 singles, triple, home rum; Austin Rohdy 3 singles, triple; Hunter Lewis 3 singles, double; Ka’mauree Farris 2 singles, double; Samuel Ramon 3 singles; Parker Schafer single, triple; Braedyn Bemis 2 singles. (Mets) — Joshua Villanueva double; Dallas Hutton double.
Thursday
Summer Baseball
PAULDING - A four run fourth inning was the difference in the game as Ft. Jennings left Paulding with a 5-1 win in high school summer baseball on Thursday.
Each time put up a run in the second inning and the game stayed tied until the top of the fourth, when the Musketeers pushed across four runs.
Ft. Jennings 010 400 0 - 5 8 2
Paulding 010 000 0 - 1 9 5
Record: Paulding 5-6.
Losing pitcher: Paytron Beckman (4 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Blake McGarvey.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Kolson Egnor single, double; Payton Beckman 2 singles.
Bryan 6, Maumee 0
Nolan Kidston held the Panthers to three hits in a 6-0 win for the Bears.
Kidston fanned five in the complete game win.
The Bears got started with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Maumee 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Bryan 200 130 x - 6 6 1
Records: Bryan 3-8.
Winning pitcher: Nolan Kidston (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: Breven Deckrosh double, single; Quinn Brown double.
Defiance Little League 10U
Mark Moats 105 040 — 10 8 0
Ayersville 400 000 — 4 9 4
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — A. Hernandez 2 singles, 2 runs; E. Davis 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; C. Bachman 2 RBIs, 2 runs; R. Gathman 2 runs. (Ayersville) — M. Schafer 2 singles; K. Booher 2 singles; O. Lloyd home run; B. Thomas double; E. Berner double.
Eagles 001 000 — 1 1 1
Baker Shindler 034 10x — 8 7 0
Records: Baker Shindler 4-1.
Winning pitcher: M. Noirot (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: C. Haidler, I. Webb.
Losing pitcher: G. Crist (3 innings, 7 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: P. Sierra.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — J. Heinze double. (Baker Shindler) — M. Noirot single, double; T. Jones triple, 2 runs; J. Honsberger 2 RBIs.
