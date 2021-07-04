Saturday
ACME
Sectionals
Patrick Henry 003 100 0 - 4 6 2
Napoleon 004 200 x - 6 10 3
Winning pitcher: Lucas Gerken (5 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Drew Grant.
Losing pitcher: Braden Hall (6 innings, 10 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - C. Stewart 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Nash Meyer double; Logan Hudson 2 singles. (Napoleon) - Auston Bible 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lucas Gerken single, 2 RBIs; Blake Wolf single, double; Zach Ehlers 2 singles.
Wauseon 010 000 1 - 2 4 3
Ayersville 010 000 0 - 1 4 1
Winning pitcher: Will Sherman (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Luke Delano (7 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong double, RBI; Tyson Rodriguez 2 singles. (Ayersville) - 4 singles.
Wauseon 210 631 0 - 13 9 2
Napoleon 410 041 0 - 10 12 4
Winning pitcher: Tyson Rodriguez (4 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Clay Stump, Will Sherman.
Losing pitcher: Brett Bostelman (3.2 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Drew Grant, Espn Paxton.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Ryan Marks 2 singles, triple, 5 RBIs; Will Sherman double, 2 RBIs; Tyson Rodriguez single, 2 RBIs; Reece Nation double. (Napoleon) - Jacob Shadle single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Blake Wolf single, double, 2 RBIs; Bryce Martinez 2 doubles, RBI; Luke Hardy single, double, RBI; Zach Ehlers triple, RBI.
