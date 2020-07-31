Wednesday
Defiance 12U Little League Tournament
Semifinals
Ayersville 220 010 - 5 2 1
Baker Shindler 110 000 - 2 5 4
Winning pitcher: K. Booher (4 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: O. Lloyd.
Losing pitcher: J. Wright (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: M. Noirot.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - O. Lloyd triple, 2 runs; G. Palladino triple. (Baker Shindler) - C. Haidler 2 singles; J. Wright 2 singles.
Arps 301 052 - 11 9 2
State Bank 200 010 - 3 3 6
Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (4 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: D. Allegretti.
Losing pitcher: K. Moll (4 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: J. Tracy, D. Hoeffel.
Leading hitters: (Arps) - B. Frymire 2 singles, 2 RBIs; D. Allegretti triple, 2 runs; X. Moll double, 2 runs; H. Meyers 2 runs. (State Bank) - W. Horvath single, double.
Tuesday
Defiance 12U Little League Tournament
Quarterfinals
Eagles 011 200 - 4 4 5
Arps 112 13x - 8 8 3
Winning pitcher: D. Allegretti (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: B. Frymire, J. Lammers.
Losing pitcher: Walters (3 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Mendez.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) - Helzz triple; Christ 2 RBIs. (Arps) - B. Troyer single, triple, 2 runs; D. Allegretti single, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; J. Lammers 2 RBIs; H. Meyers 2 runs; J. Leatherman 2 runs.
Mark Moats 120 240 - 9 4 3
Ayersville 431 21x - 11 11 3
Winning pitcher: O. Lloyd (3 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: M. Schafer, K. Booher.
Losing pitcher: K. Gibbs (1 inning, 7 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: E. Davis.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) - T. Bibler 2 singles, 2 runs; R. Gathman triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs. (Ayersville) - M. Schafer 3 singles, double, 3 runs; K. Booher 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; O. Lloyd single, double, 3 runs.
BWW 10U Tournament
Kissners 225 013 – 13
Amvets 203 234 – 14
Records: Kissners 3-10, Amvets 7-6.
Leading hitters: (Amvets) – Isaiah Montez home run, 2 doubles; Siler Vitek 2 singles. (Kissners) – Evan Fogle 3 singles; Tyler Stockman 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.