Wednesday

Defiance 12U Little League Tournament

Semifinals

Ayersville  220  010  -  5  2  1

Baker Shindler  110  000  -  2  5  4

Winning pitcher: K. Booher (4 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: O. Lloyd.

Losing pitcher: J. Wright (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: M. Noirot.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - O. Lloyd triple, 2 runs; G. Palladino triple. (Baker Shindler) - C. Haidler 2 singles; J. Wright 2 singles.

Arps  301  052  -  11  9  2

State Bank  200  010  -  3  3  6

Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (4 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: D. Allegretti.

Losing pitcher: K. Moll (4 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: J. Tracy, D. Hoeffel.

Leading hitters: (Arps) - B. Frymire 2 singles, 2 RBIs; D. Allegretti triple, 2 runs; X. Moll double, 2 runs; H. Meyers 2 runs. (State Bank) - W. Horvath single, double.

Tuesday

Defiance 12U Little League Tournament

Quarterfinals

Eagles  011  200  -  4  4  5

Arps  112  13x  -  8  8  3

Winning pitcher: D. Allegretti (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: B. Frymire, J. Lammers.

Losing pitcher: Walters (3 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Mendez.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) - Helzz triple; Christ 2 RBIs. (Arps) - B. Troyer single, triple, 2 runs; D. Allegretti single, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; J. Lammers 2 RBIs; H. Meyers 2 runs; J. Leatherman 2 runs.

Mark Moats  120  240  -  9  4  3

Ayersville  431  21x  -  11  11  3

Winning pitcher: O. Lloyd (3 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: M. Schafer, K. Booher.

Losing pitcher: K. Gibbs (1 inning, 7 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: E. Davis.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) - T. Bibler 2 singles, 2 runs; R. Gathman triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs. (Ayersville) - M. Schafer 3 singles, double, 3 runs; K. Booher 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; O. Lloyd single, double, 3 runs.

BWW 10U Tournament

Kissners 225 013 – 13

Amvets 203 234 – 14

Records: Kissners 3-10, Amvets 7-6.

Leading hitters: (Amvets) – Isaiah Montez home run, 2 doubles; Siler Vitek 2 singles. (Kissners) – Evan Fogle 3 singles; Tyler Stockman 2 singles.

Load comments