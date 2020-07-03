PAULDING - A four run fourth inning was the difference in the game as Ft. Jennings left Paulding with a 5-1 win in high school summer baseball on Thursday.
Each time put up a run in the second inning and the game stayed tied until the top of the fourth, when the Musketeers pushed across four runs.
Ft. Jennings 010 400 0 - 5 8 2
Paulding 010 000 0 - 1 9 5
Record: Paulding 5-6.
Losing pitcher: Paytron Beckman (4 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Blake McGarvey.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Kolson Egnor single, double; Payton Beckman 2 singles.
Bryan 6, Maumee 0
Nolan Kidston held the Panthers to three hits in a 6-0 win for the Bears.
Kidston fanned five in the complete game win.
The Bears got started with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Maumee 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Bryan 200 130 x - 6 6 1
Records: Bryan 3-8.
Winning pitcher: Nolan Kidston (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: Breven Deckrosh double, single; Quinn Brown double.
Wednesday
Defiance Little League 10U
State Bank 101 322 — 9 3 5
Arps 031 121 — 8 5 3
Records: State Bank 4-2, Arps 4-2.
Winning pitcher: D. Hoeffel (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: W. Horvath, K. Moll, J. Tracy.
Losing pitcher: B. Frymire (2 innings, 2 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: D. Allegretti, D. Hattemer.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — J. Tracy triple, 2 runs; W. Horvath 2 runs; J. Hornish 2 runs. (Arps) — J. Lammers single, double, 3 RBIs; B. Frymire 2 runs.
Eagles 010 010 — 2 3 3
Mark Moats 100 03x — 4 1 4
Winning pitcher: K. Gibbs (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: D. Tavares.
Losing pitcher: D. Mendez (5 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned run, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — P. Sierra single, double, 2 runs.
Tuesday
Defiance Little League 10U
Arps 005 010 — 6 4 4
Baker Shindler 000 121 — 4 2 4
Records: Arps 4-1, Baker Shindler 3-1.
Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (5 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned run, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: D. Allegretti.
Losing pitcher: I. Webb (1 inning, 5 runs, 0 earned runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: J. Wright, J. Honsberger.
Leading hitters: (Arps) — X. Moll 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Baker Shindler) — Christian Haidler double, 2 runs.
State Bank 201 010 — 4 5 2
Ayersville 002 021 — 5 2 6
Records: State Bank 3-2.
Winning pitcher: K. Booher (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: C. Riley.
Losing pitcher: K. Moll (1.2 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: J. Tracy, D. Hoeffel.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — J. Tracy 2 singles; W. Horvath 3 runs. (Ayersville) — K. Booher double, 2 RBIs; B. Thomas double.
