Wednesday

Defiance Little League 10U

Arps  200  120  -  5  3  3

Eagles  000  012  -  3  1  4

Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: B. Frymire.

Losing pitcher: M. Walter (6 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks).

Leading hitters: (Arps) - X. Moll double; H. Meyers 2 runs.

Ayersville  103  012  -  7  7  1

Mark Moats  300  001  -  4  0  4

Winning pitcher: K. Booher (6 innings, 4 runs, 0 hits, 12 strikeouts, 6 walks).

Losing pitcher: K. Gibbs (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: D. Tavares.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - O. Lloyd single, home run, 2 RBIs; E. Berner 3 runs. (Mark Moats) - K. Gibbs 2 runs.

Tuesday

Defiance Little League 10U

Arps  001  042  -  7  8  5

State Bank  103  004  -  8  4  3

Winning pitcher: D. Hoeffel (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: K. Moll, J. Tracy.

Losing pitcher: D. Hattemer (2.2 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: J. Lammers.

Leading hitters: (Arps) - X. Moll 2 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; B. Troyer single, triple, 2 runs; J. Thompson double; H. Meyers 2 runs. (State Bank) - A. Helton 2 singles; J. Hornish 2 RBIs; J. Tracy 2 RBIs; D. Hoeffel 2 runs.

Baker Shindler  203  502  -  12  5  5

Eagles  102  020  -  5  3  5

Winning pitcher: J. Honsberger (3 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: C. Haidler, M. Noirot.

Losing pitcher: D. Mendez (3 innings, 10 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 9 walks). Other: G. Crist.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) - J. Honsberger 3 runs; J. Wright 2 runs; C. Haidler 2 runs; N. Blonairz 2 runs. (Eagles) - G. Crist 2 runs.

