Wednesday
Defiance Little League 10U
Arps 200 120 - 5 3 3
Eagles 000 012 - 3 1 4
Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: B. Frymire.
Losing pitcher: M. Walter (6 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Arps) - X. Moll double; H. Meyers 2 runs.
Ayersville 103 012 - 7 7 1
Mark Moats 300 001 - 4 0 4
Winning pitcher: K. Booher (6 innings, 4 runs, 0 hits, 12 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: K. Gibbs (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: D. Tavares.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - O. Lloyd single, home run, 2 RBIs; E. Berner 3 runs. (Mark Moats) - K. Gibbs 2 runs.
Tuesday
Defiance Little League 10U
Arps 001 042 - 7 8 5
State Bank 103 004 - 8 4 3
Winning pitcher: D. Hoeffel (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: K. Moll, J. Tracy.
Losing pitcher: D. Hattemer (2.2 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: J. Lammers.
Leading hitters: (Arps) - X. Moll 2 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; B. Troyer single, triple, 2 runs; J. Thompson double; H. Meyers 2 runs. (State Bank) - A. Helton 2 singles; J. Hornish 2 RBIs; J. Tracy 2 RBIs; D. Hoeffel 2 runs.
Baker Shindler 203 502 - 12 5 5
Eagles 102 020 - 5 3 5
Winning pitcher: J. Honsberger (3 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: C. Haidler, M. Noirot.
Losing pitcher: D. Mendez (3 innings, 10 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 9 walks). Other: G. Crist.
Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) - J. Honsberger 3 runs; J. Wright 2 runs; C. Haidler 2 runs; N. Blonairz 2 runs. (Eagles) - G. Crist 2 runs.
