Thursday
ACME
Sectionals
Archbold 147 10 - 13 16 0
Patrick Henry 000 11 - 2 5 2
Record: Archbold 3-4-1.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Jaybe Burkle 4 hits, 4 RBIs; Jack Hurst 2 RBIs; Brian Burrows 2 RBIs.
Edon 132 16 - 13 8 1
North Central 000 02 - 2 4 6
Record: Edon 7-5.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Gannon Ripke 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Kyler Sapp 3 RBIs.
Defiance Little League Championship
Arps 300 000 - 3 4 0
Mark Moats 110 000 - 2 3 0
Records: Arps 8-9, Mark Moats 8-10.
Winning pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Douglas Hattemer.
Losing pitcher: Reid Rowlison (4 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Evan Davis.
Leading hitters: (Arps) - Douglas Hattemer triple, 2 RBIs. (Mark Moats) - Ryan Gathman double.
