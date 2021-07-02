Thursday

Sectionals

Archbold        147 10 - 13 16 0

Patrick Henry 000 11 -  2  5  2

Record: Archbold 3-4-1. 

Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Jaybe Burkle 4 hits, 4 RBIs; Jack Hurst 2 RBIs; Brian Burrows 2 RBIs. 

Edon              132 16 - 13 8 1

North Central 000 02 -   2 4 6

Record: Edon 7-5. 

Leading hitters: (Edon) - Gannon Ripke 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Kyler Sapp 3 RBIs. 

Defiance Little League Championship

Arps 300  000  -  3  4  0

Mark Moats  110  000  -  2  3  0

Records: Arps 8-9, Mark Moats 8-10.

Winning pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Douglas Hattemer. 

Losing pitcher: Reid Rowlison (4 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Evan Davis.

Leading hitters: (Arps) - Douglas Hattemer triple, 2 RBIs. (Mark Moats) - Ryan Gathman double.

