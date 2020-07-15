Monday
DPOA 8U
Phillies 430 030 – 10
Cubs 100 105 – 7
Leading hitters: (Cubs) – Hayden Vetter 3 singles; Abram Hernandez 2 singles; Elias Sprow 2 singles; Hans Vetter single, triple; Ryan Gilbert double; Bryce Johnson single, double. (Phillies) – Ka’Mauree Farris 2 singles, home run; Parker Schafer double, triple; Tyson Crowe single, triple, home run; Austin Rohdy 2 singles; Hunter Lewis 2 singles; Samuel Ramon 2 singles.
Indians 206 041 - 13
Dodgers 542 13x - 15
Records: Indians 0-11-2, Dodgers 8-4.
Leading hitters: (Indians) - Coletyn Rhees 4 singles; Bentley May 4 singles; Graham Schroeder 2 singles; Caleb McDonagh 2 singles; Greyson Chafins 2 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles; Cameron Bowen 2 singles. (Dodgers) - Logan Bok single, double, triple, home run; Jacob Doroshewitz 2 doubles, 2 triples; Jordyn Garcia 3 singles, triple; Raymond Miller single, 3 doubles; Austin Stuckey 2 singles, double; Keyon'Dre Cooper single, 2 doubles.
Saturday
DPOA 8U
Tigers 230 132 – 11
Phillies 400 56x – 15
Leading hitters: (Tigers) – Alex Moll 3 singles; Zaiden Rodriguez 4 singles; Kellen Spangler single, 2 doubles; Titus Skiver 2 singles; Brody Poston 4 singles. (Phillies) – Ka’Mauree Farris single, 3 triples; Parker Schafer 2 singles, double; Tyson Crowe 2 singles, double; Austin Rohdy 3 singles; Hunter Lewis 4 singles; Samuel Ramon 4 singles; Isaac Zachrich 2 singles; Ian Hanschlager single, double.
