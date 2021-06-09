Summer Ball

Monday

ACME

Ayersville 000 101 0 - 2 5 0

Wauseon 000 204 x - 6 6 0

Records: Ayersville 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Eli Delgado (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Will Sherman, Ryan Marks.

Losing pitcher: Luke Delano (2.1 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Blake Hauenstein, Zac Moss.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein double; Abe Delano double. (Wauseon) - Tyson Rodriguez 2 singles.

Jr. ACME

Holgate 402 431 7 - 21 12 3

Ayersville 220 501 1 - 11 8 5

Records: Ayersville 1-1.

Winning pitcher: Dylan Boecker (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Wagner, Abe Kelly.

Losing pitcher: L. Fishpaw (3.1 innings, 10 runs, 7 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: J. Joseph, T Florence.

Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Owen Leaders 3 singles, 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Isaac DeLong 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Wagner double, 2 runs; Abe Kelly 3 runs; Hunter Gerschutz 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Boecker 2 runs. (Ayersville) - T. Florence single, double, 3 RBIs; R. Maag 2 singles, 3 runs; A. Barrick double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; J. Joseph double, 2 runs; L. Fishpaw 2 RBIs.

Defiance Little League

State Bank 106 100 - 8 10 0

Mark Moats 130 000 - 4 3 1

Records: State Bank 3-6-1, Mark Moats 5-6.

Winning pitcher: Will Benedict (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Kellan Forman, Xavier Gonzalez.

Losing pitcher: Ryan Gathman (2 innings, 7 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Diego Tavares.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) - Jase Brownlee 3 singles, 2 runs; John Stevens single, double, 3 RBIs; Owen Frey triple, 2 RBIs. (Mark Moats) - 3 singles.

Baker Shindler 030 100 - 4 5 0

Arps 001 020 - 3 5 0

Records: Baker Shindler 7-3, Arps 5-6.

Winning pitcher: Ike Webb (3 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Isaiah Montez.

Losing pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Douglas Hattemer.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) - Tyler Stockman single, double; Ike Webb double, 3 RBIs. (Arps) - Breckin Troyer 2 singles, double; Douglas Hattemer double.

Friday

DPOA 8U

Phillies 122 041 1 - 11

Mets 505 000 0 - 10

Leading hitters: (Mets) - Josh Villanueva single, double, triple; Trey Heisler single, double, triple; Zachary Emerling 2 singles, home run; Owen Jimenez 3 singles; Noah Blair single, double; Layne Beckett triple. (Phillies) - Isaac Zachrich 3 singles, double; Hunter Lewis 2 singles, triple; Austin Rohdy double, triple; Samuel Ramon double, triple; Zander Acosta Martinez single, double; Braxston Sowder 2 singles; Conner West 2 singles.

