Monday

ACME

Edgerton 002 001 001 - 4 2 6

Hicksville 000 111 31x - 7 12 3

Losing pitcher: Warren Nichols (2 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Cory Herman double, 2 RBIs; Caden Leppelmeier double. (Hicksville) - Parker Bassett 3 singles; Rylen Bassett 2 singles; Owen Stuckey 2 singles; Aaron Klima double; David Taylor 2 runs.

Friday

ACME

Delta 000 10 - 1 2 4

Archbold (18)03 4x - 25 22 1

Records: Archbold 1-2.

Winning pitcher: Masen Towns (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Charlie Jones.

Losing pitcher: Brenden Pribe (0.1 innings, 15 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Brady Morr.

Leading hitters: (Delta) - Sergeant singles; Luke Snyder single. (Archbold) - Brady Bacik 2 singles, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Josiah Gomez 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Brian Burrowes 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Masen Towns 3 singles, 3 runs; Stephen Diller 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Carson Dominique single, double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Charlie Jones 2 singles, 2 runs; Cade Miller 2 singles, 2 runs; Jett Baun 2 runs.

DPOA 8U Baseball

Reds 125 613 - 18

Tigers 600 060 - 12

Records: Reds 4-6.

Leading hitters: (Reds) - Cameron Bowen double, triple, home run; Reed Cates 2 doubles, triple; Chanz Riggenbauch 2 doubles, single; Drae Maldonado single, double; Truman Lawson single, double; Asher Verhoff single, double; Finn Stimpfle single, double; Levi Harrison V single, double; Julian Mayhew single, double; Jayden Riebesehl 2 singles; Zeno Newton double. (Tigers) - Mason Davis 3 singles; Adriean Cooper 2 home runs; Jake Orta triple, home run; Gunner Lillemon single, triple; Nicholas Ramirez 2 singles; Jackson Frisinger 2 singles; Deacon Cooper 2 singles; Mattias Maxson double.

June 2

DPOA 8U

Braves 301 440 - 12

Mets 406 430 - 17

Leading hitters: (Braves) - Colten Schroeder single, triple; Renley Carr single, double; Armoni Garcia 2 singles; Braedyn Bemis triple; Aden Shafer double. (Mets) - Noah Bair double, 2 home runs; Zach Emerling 2 singles, triple; Kason Shepherd 2 singles, double; Jacob Fenter 3 singles; Josh Villanueva triple, home run; Zander Flores 2 doubles; Gavin Hoge single, double; Zyonnie Rodriguez triple; Callie Orta double.

June 1

Junior ACME

Paulding 100 00 - 1

Defiance 007 4x - 11

Records: Defiance 1-0, Paulding 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Luke Webb (5 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).

*Webb throws a no-hitter.

Losing pitcher: Brandon Schroeder (3.2 innings, 11 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Colton Bashore.

Leading hitters: (Paulding) - 0 hits. (Defiance) - Noah Gomez 2 home runs; Logan Hutcheson 2 singles; Brady Borton triple.

May 31

ACME

Wauseon 002 300 0 - 5 5 0

Archbold 100 200 0 - 3 9 3

Records: Archbold 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Keaton Hartsock (3.2 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Kage Little, Braylon Miller.

Losing pitcher: Zach Short (3 innings, 5 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Cade Miller.

Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Kaden Clymer triple; Reece Nation double. (Archbold) - Krayton Kern single, double; Cade Miller 2 singles; Josiah Gomez 2 singles; Jett Baun double.

DPOA 8U

Reds 023 012 - 8

Mets 412 600 - 13

Leading hitters: (Reds) - Caleb McDonagh double, triple, home run; Titus Frankart 2 singles, triple; Winston Liechty 2 singles, double; Drae Maldonado double; Asher Verhoff double; Levi Harrison V double. (Mets) - Josh Villanueva single, double, triple; Gavin Hoge 2 singles, double; Jacob Fenter 2 singles, double; Noah Bair 2 doubles; Zach Emerling single, triple; Zyonnie Rodriguez single, triple; Zander Flores single, double.

