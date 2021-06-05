Summer Ball

Thursday

ACME

Lima Bath 000 00 — 0 0 2

Defiance 100 18 — 10 7 0

Records: Defiance 2-0.

Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Smith (4.2 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kaple.

Leading hitters: (Lima Bath) — 0 hits. (Defiance) — Jayden Jerger 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Wade Liffick 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Mark Butler 2 runs.

*Jerger throws a no-hitter*

Toledo Bowsher 110 120 0 — 5 1 3

Delta 121 001 1 — 6 6 2

Winning pitcher: Brody Waugh.

Losing pitcher: Cam Newton.

Leading hitters: (Delta) — Donovan Mattimore 2 singles, 2 RBIs.

Defiance Little League

State Bank 113 010 — 6 8 1

Arps 000 17x — 8 6 0

Records: Arps 5-5, State Bank 2-6-1.

Winning pitcher: Douglas Hattemer (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Breckin Troyer, Ben Frymire.

Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (1.2 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Will Benedict, Ben Monk.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Ben Monk single, triple; Jase Brownlee single, double, 2 runs; John Stevens 2 singles; Jackson Hornish 2 singles; Peyton Helle 2 runs. (Arps) — Douglas Hattemer single, home run, 3 RBIs; Nicholas Hartnett double; Breckin Troyer double.

Mark Moats 150 315 — 15 9 2

Eagles 230 001 — 6 5 1

Records: Mark Moats 5-5, Eagles 5-4-1.

Winning pitcher: Ki’Arris Goins (3 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Reid Rowlison.

Losing pitcher: Dallas Mendez (2.2 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Daniel Orta, Grady Crist.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison 3 singles, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Alfonzo Fernandez 2 singles; Ayden Davis double; Evan Davis 3 RBIs; Ki’Arris Goins 2 runs; Brayden Perez 2 runs; Johnny Kissner 2 runs. (Eagles) — Daniel Orta single, double, 2 runs; Jackson Becker home run, 2 RBIs; Grady Crist double.

DPOA 8U

Indians 100 200 — 4

Phillies 602 06x — 14

Leading hitters: (Indians) — Jayden Riebesehl single, double; Caleb McDonagh single, double; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles. (Phillies) — Trajens Grube 2 singles, double; Zander Acosta Martinez 3 singles; Austin Rohdy single, triple; Isaac Zachrich single, double; Aden Shafer 2 singles; Conner West 2 singles; Hunter Lewis 2 singles; Samuel Ramon 2 singles; Ian Hanschlager 2 singles; Zeddrick Maxson 2 singles.

Tuesday

DPOA 8U

Indians 462 204 — 18

Tigers 001 330 — 8

Records: Indians 4-5, Tigers 0-9.

Leading hitters: (Indians) — Drew Black 3 singles, double; Brokstyn Burtch single, 2 doubles; Jayden Riebesehl single, 2 doubles; Boston Mack 2 singles, double; Bentley May 3 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 3 singles; Cameron Bowen single, double; Truman Lawson 2 singles. (Tigers) — Brody Poston double, home run; Joe Giesige single, double; Zavier Smith single, double; Mason Davis single, double; Titus Skiver double; Camden Schaffer double; Braxton Newton double; Jordon Kent double.

