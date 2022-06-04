Thursday
ACME
Liberty Center 001 132 1 — 8 8 6
Archbold 303 000 0 — 6 8 1
Records: Liberty Center 1-0, Archbold 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Carter Dickman (6.2 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Landon Amstutz.
Losing pitcher: Stephen Diller (1.1 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Brian Burrowes, Cade Miller.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Zac Weaver single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zander Zeiter home run; Landon Amstutz triple; Carter Dickman double. (Archbold) — Jayden Seiler 2 RBIs; Stephen Diller 2 runs; Cade Miller 2 runs.
Defiance Little League
Baker Shindler 100 040 — 5 4 2
Eagles 000 121 — 4 3 2
Records: Baker Shindler 5-4, Eagles 3-5.
Winning pitcher: Isaiah Montez (4 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Nathan Hayman.
Losing pitcher: Daniel Orta (3 innings, 1 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Cameron Schultz, Robbie Orta.
Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Kody Schlosser 2 singles; Tyler Stockman double. (Eagles) — Daniel Orta triple; Nolan Becker triple.
Mark Moats 402 033 — 12 13 2
Elks 030 011 — 5 5 1
Records: Mark Moats 6-4, Elks 5-4.
Winning pitcher: Gavin Davis (3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Reid Rowlison.
Losing pitcher: Jack Foster (1 inning, 4 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Grady Duma, Noah Leonard.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Ayden Davis single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 BIs; Evan Fogler 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; William Wittenmyer 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Reid Rowlison 2 singles, 2 runs; Weston Mast double; Gavin Davis 2 runs. (Elks) — Sincere Killion 2 singles; Grady Duma 2 singles, 2 runs.
DPOA 8U
Tigers 19
Dodgers 14
Wednesday
Defiance Little League
Premier Bank 100 41 — 6 3 2
Eagles 525 4x — 16 15 1
Records: Eagles 3-4, Premier Bank 2-8.
Winning pitcher: Daniel Orta (3 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Robbie Orta.
Losing pitcher: Zaiden Clay (2 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jayden Benavidas.
Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) — Zaeden Roehrig double; Jordan Garcia double. (Eagles) — Cameron Schultz single, 3 doubles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Daniel Orta 2 singles, double, triple, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Nolan Becker 2 singles; Landon Acevedo triple, 2 RBIs; Ezera Price double.
State Bank 404 200 — 10 6 0
Baker Shindler 200 010 — 3 1 1
Records: State Bank 6-2, Baker Shindler 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Jase Brownlee (1 inning, 2 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Will Benedict.
Losing pitcher: Isaiah Montez (0.2 innings, 4 runs, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Kasen Parks, Tyler Stockman, Isaac Buhrer.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Owen Frey triple; Jarrett Tolbert double, 2 runs; Will Benedict 2 runs; Mason Silva 2 RBIs. (Baker Shindler) — Noah Sheppard single.
DPOA 8U
Reds 030 107 — 11
Braves 403 000 — 7
Records: Reds 3-6.
Leading hitters: (Reds) — Drae Maldonado single, triple, home run; Jayden Riebesehl single, 2 doubles; Asher Verhoff 3 singles; Reed Cates 3 singles; Chanz Riggenbach single, home run; Caleb McDonagh single, triple; Winston Liechty 2 singles; Cameron Bown double. (Braves) — Colten Schroeder 3 doubles; Armoni Garcia single, double; Braxton Sowder 2 singles; Renley Carr 2 singles; Aden Shafer 2 singles; Braedyn Bemis 2 singles; Gunner Schindler double.
