Baseball-carousel.jpg

Defiance Little League

Monday 

Tournament Quarterfinals

Premier Bank 004 00 - 4 2 1

Eagles 0(10)0 4x - 14 9 0

Records: Eagles 8-8, Premier Bank 2-13. 

Winning Pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (4 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts). Others: Robbie Orta. 

Losing Pitcher: Zaiden Clay (1.2 innings, 6 hits, 10 runs, 6 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Jayden Benavidas. 

Leading Hitters: (Premier Bank) - Urijah Smith double; Jayden Garcia double, 3 RBIs. (Eagles) - Daniel Orta hoome run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Xander Bloomfield triple, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Cameron Schultz double; Ezera Price double, single, 2 RBIs; Robbie Orta 2 singles, 2 runs; Griffin Luderman 2 runs; Landon Acevedo 2 runs. 

Baker Schindler 100 010 - 2 4 1

Elks 001 002 - 3 3 1

Records: Elks 6-8, Baker Schindler 6-10

Winning Pitcher: Grady Duma (6 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 walks, 14 strikeouts).

Losing Pitcher: Nathan Hayman (4 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 5 walks, 10 strikeouts). Others: Isaiah Montez.

Leading Hitters: (Baker Schindler) - Nathan Hayman 2 doubles, RBI. (Elks) - Grady Duma triple, RBI, run.

Tuesday

Tournament Semifinals 

Eagles 100 000 - 1 4 1 

Mark Moats 101 00x - 2 3 0 

Records: Eagles 8-9. 

Winning Pitcher: Ayden Davis (4 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts). Others: Reid Rowlinson. 

Losing Pitcher: Daniel Orta (5 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 14 strikeouts). 

Leading Hitters: (Eagles) - Daniel Orta home run, RBI, run. (Mark Moats) - Gavin Davis double; Reid Rowlinson double. 

Elks 103 004 - 8 9 1 

State Bank 200 100 - 3 8 2

Records: Elks 7-8, State Bank 12-4. 

Winning Pitcher: Jack Foster (6 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 3 earned, 6 walks, 10 strikeouts. 

Losing Pitcher: Will Benedict (2.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts). Others: Jarrett. Tolbert, Jase Brownlee. 

Leading Hitters: Grant Davis 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Jack Foster double; Noah Leonard double, 2 RBIs; Josh Killion double; Sincere Killion triple, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Jace Schultz 2 runs. (State Bank) - Isaiah Rivera triple; Jarrett Tolbert 3 singles; Parker Salyers 2 singles. 

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments