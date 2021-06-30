Summer Ball
Tuesday
ACME
Holgate 010 110 0 - 3 7 1
Liberty Center 400 340 x - 11 11 1
Winning pitcher: Gavin Gerken (1 inning, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Colton Kruse, TJ Moore, Zander, Zeiter, Landon Kruse.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Tanner Kline triple, 2 RBIs; Zac Weaver single, double, 3 RBIs; Landon Amstutz single, double, RBI; Zander Zeiter single, double, RBI.
Monday
Lima Bath 000 000 0 - 0 6 1
Ayersville 001 010 x - 2 4 0
Records: Ayersville 7-2, Lima Bath 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Abe Delano (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Luke Delano, Brayden Amoroso.
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Manley (4 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Joel Rasor.
Leading hitters: (Lima Bath) - Carter Parlapiano 2 singles. (Ayersville) - 4 singles.
Defiance Little League
Mark Moats 100 112 - 5 3 0
Eagles 100 100 - 2 3 1
Records: Mark Moats 8-9, Eagles 9-5-2.
Winning pitcher: Diego Tavares (6 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Grady Crist (3.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Daniel Orta.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) - Gavin Davis triple. (Eagles) - Dallas Mendez triple.
State Bank 025 002 000 - 9 4 2
Arps 401 031 001 - 10 11 4
Records: Arps 8-9, State Bank 3-13-1.
Winning pitcher: Douglas Hattemer (6.2 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Ben Frymire, Breckin Troyer.
Losing pitcher: Will Benedict (4.1 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Ben Monk, Jase Brownlee.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) - Will Benedict single, triple, 4 RBIs; Jase Brownlee 2 singles, 2 runs; Isaiah Rivera 2 runs. (Arps) - Breckin Troyer 2 doubles, triple, 2 runs; Dreyden Partee single, double, 3 RBIs; Douglas Hattemer 2 singles, 3 runs; Nicholas Hartnett 2 singles; Ben Frymire 2 runs; Noah Leonard 2 RBIs.
