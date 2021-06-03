060321_cno_DHS ACME.jpg

Tuesday

ACME

Wauseon 000 000 1 — 1 4 1

Defiance 117 201 x — 12 7 2

Records: Defiance 1-0, Wauseon 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Jacob Howard (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Will Sherman (6 innings, 12 runs, 10 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks).

Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — 4 singles. (Defiance) — Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Mark Butler double, 2 runs; Bradyn Shaw 3 runs; Jacob Howard 2 runs; Jayden Jerger 2 RBIs; Tyler Frederick 2 RBIs; Kam’Ron Rivera 2 RBIs.

Edgerton 5

North Central 3

Winning pitcher: Cole Meyer (5 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 6 strikeouts). Other: Corey Everetts.

Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Kadyn Picillo 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Warren Nichols single, double, RBI.

Edgerton 7

North Central 6

Record: Edgerton 2-0.

Winning pitcher: Kaden Kennerk (4.1 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 1 strikeout). Other: Jayson Schliesser.

Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Corey Everetts single, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases; Warren Nichols single, double, 2 RBIs.

Jr. ACME

Swanton 000 00 — 0 1 4

Ayersville 144 6x — 15 12 0

Records: Ayersville 1-0, Swanton 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Jeremiah Joseph (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Lucas Fishpaw.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Lucas Fishpaw single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Trenton Florence 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Carter Michel triple; Jeremiah Joseph double, 2 RBIs; Cody Hammersmith 2 runs; Austin Winzeler 2 runs; Bryce Tressler 2 runs; Ryne Maag 2 runs; Andrue Barrick 2 runs; Loden Clark 2 runs.

Defiance Little League

Arps 203 000 — 5 1 0

Eagles 010 002 — 3 3 2

Records: Arps 4-5, Eagles 5-3-1

Winning pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Douglas Hattemer.

Losing pitcher: Grady Crist (3.2 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Dallas Mendez.

Leading hitters: (Arps) — Noah Leonard single. (Eagles) — Hayden Flores double.

B. Shindler 030 134 — 11 11 1

Mark Moats 000 101 — 2 1 1

Records: Baker Shindler 6-3, Mark Moats 4-5.

Winning pitcher: Chase Haidler (3.1 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Isaiah Montez.

Losing pitcher: Gavin Davis (3 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Evan Davis.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Tyler Stockman single, triple, 2 runs; Travis Jones single, double, 2 RBIs; Ike Webb single, double, 2 runs; Isaiah Montez double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mason Noirot double; Tristen Draper 2 runs. (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison single.

