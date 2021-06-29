Monday
ACME
Fairview 001 000 0 – 1 2 4
Defiance 501 110 x – 8 6 0
Records: Defiance 12-4-1.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (4 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 6 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Aidan Kiessling.
Losing pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (3 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 3 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Brady Karzynow, Grant, Samuel Clemens.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Adam Lashaway triple. (Defiance) – Aidan Kiessling single, double; Jayden Jerger single, RBI; Vinny Lopez single, RBI.
Lima Bath 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Ayersville 001 010 x — 2 4 0
Record: Ayersville 7-2.
