Thursday

ACME

Wauseon 210 012 0 — 6 9 2

Liberty Center 030 100 0 — 4 9 0

Winning pitcher: Ryan Marks (2.2 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Eli Delgado, Logan Waldron.

Losing pitcher: Landon Amstutz (2.2 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Zander Zeiter, Brooks Behnfeldt, Carter Dickman.

Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Ryan Marks single, double, 2 RBIs; Will Sherman 2 singles, RBI; Clay Stump 2 singles. (Liberty Center) — Tanner Kline 2 singles, RBI; Landon Kruse 2 singles, Brooks Behnfeldt 2 singles.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments