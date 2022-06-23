ACME Ball
Tuesday
Hicksville 100 00 - 1 1 1
Wayne Trace 610 4x - 11 10 1
Winning Pitcher: Tyler Davis (4 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Cooper Wenzlick.
Losing Pitcher: Brant Langham (2 innings, 5 hits, 7 runs, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others Maverik Keesbury.
Leading Hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tucker Antoine 2 singles, triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Cooper Wenzlick triple, single, 2 RBIs; Tyler Davis double; Caden Tumblin double, single, 2 RBIs; Brady Miller double.
Hicksville 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Wayne Trace 201 001 x - 4 3 1
Winning Pitcher: Tucker Antoine (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Tyler Head, Kyle Forrer.
Losing Pitcher: Aaron Klima (6 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tucker Antoine triple, single, 2 runs.
Swanton 300 331 0 - 10 11 1
Liberty Center 131 730 x - 15 13 1
Winning Pitcher: Carter Dickman (2 innings, 1 hit, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Zander Zeiter, Landon Kruse.
Losing Pitcher: C. Lemons (1 inning, 5 hits, 7 runs, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: T. Eitnear, Luke Marlow.
Leading Hitters: (Swanton) - A. Lemon double, 3 RBIs; L. Bloom double, single 2 runs; Luke Marlow 2 runs; K. Curtis 2 runs; C. Lemons 3 singles. (Liberty Center) - B. Vicars triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Zander Zeiter double, single, 4 RBIs; Trenton Kruse double, single, 2 RBIs; Landon Kruse 4 runs; Zac Weaver 2 RBIs; B. Like 2 singles, 2 runs; W. Fitzenreiter 2 singles.
Thursday
Liberty Center 220 020 0 - 6 4 1
Wauseon 401 000 0 - 5 6 1
Winning Pitcher: Carter Dickman (6 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 4 walks, 12 strikeouts). Others: Zac Weaver.
Losing Pitcher: Cooper Balser (5 innings, 3 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts). Others: Jude Armstrong.
Leading Hitters: (Liberty Center) - Zac Weaver double, single; Trenton Kruse double; B. Like 2 RBIs. (Wauseon) - Kaden Clymer double.
DSA U8
Tuesday
Defiance Remax 000 10 - 1
Defiance Exceptional Motorcar 150 3x - 9
Leading Hitters: (DEM) - Paisleigh Troyer double, single; Aubrey Baldwin 3 singles; Harper Frederick 3 singles; Riley Hoffman 2 singles; Kerly Wannemacher 2 singles; Kendall Vandemark 2 singles; Iris Kennedy 2 singles.
Hicksville Poth 200 0 - 2
Defiance Exceptional Motorcar 425 x - 11
Leading Hitters: (Hicksville) - Shelby Inkrott 2 singles; Ana Combs 2 singles. (DEM) - Paisleigh Troyer double, 2 singles; Aubrey Baldwin triple, 2 singles; Harper Frederick 3 singles; Riley Hoffman 2 singles; Karly Wannemacher 2 singles.
Wednesday
Defiance Exceptional Motorcar 551 2 - 13
Ayesrville Stambaugh 000 0 - 0
Leading Hitters: (DEM) - Paisleigh Troyer triple, 2 singles; Aburey Baldwin home run, triple, single; Harper Frederick 3 singles; Riley Hoffman 2 singles; Kendall Vandemark 2 singles; Elli Otto 2 singles; Karly Wannemacher 2 singles; Iris Kennedy 2 singles.
