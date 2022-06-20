Baseball-carousel.jpg

Friday

Crestview 000 300 — 3 3 0

Wayne Trace 000 000 — 0 4 2

Winning Pitcher: Preston Kreischer (4 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Connor Sheets.

Losing Pitcher: Brady Miller (4 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Kyle Forrer.

Leading Hitters: (Crestview) — Mason Spieth double, single; Holden Thornell double, 2 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) — Kyle Forrer 2 singles.

Defiance Little League

Wednesday, June 15

Premier Bank 440 023 — 13 8 2

Baker Schindler 115 503 — 15 8 1

Winning Pitcher: Tyler Stockman (2 innings, 3 hits, 8 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Kasen Parks.

Losing Pitcher: Brock Wannemacher (1.2 innings, 3 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Jayden Benavidas, J. Garcia, J. Garcia.

Leading Hitters: (Premier Bank) — Santiago Urivez triple 3 runs; Zaiden Clay double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Brock Wannemacher double; J. Garcia 2 singles, 3 runs; J. Garcia 3 runs. (Baker Schindler) — Tyler Stockman 2 doubles, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Kasen Parks 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Keeghan Schlosser double 2 RBIs; Tristen Draper 2 RBIs; Noah Sheppard 2 runs; Isaiah Hernandez 2 runs; Emiliano Roehrig 3 runs.

State Bank 201 151 — 10 11 1

Elks 220 010 — 5 9 3

Winning Pitcher: Jarrett Tolbert (3 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Jase Brownlee.

Losing Pitcher: Sincere Killion (4 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts). Others: Grady Duma.

Leading Hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee home run, triple, double 4 runs; Parker Salyers double; Xavier Gonzalez double, 2 RBIs; Graysen Cox double, single; Owen Frey 2 runs. (Elks) — Sincere Killion 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Grady Duma double; Nicholas Hartnett double, single; Noah Leonard double.

DPOA U8

Friday

Braves 401 103 — 9

Reds 302 610 — 12

Leading Hitters: (Braves) — Renley Carr double, 2 singles; Colton Schroeder double, single; Braedyn Bernis 2 singles; Braxton Sowder double, 2 singles; Gunner Schindler double; Kaiden Eberle triple. (Reds) — Winston Liechty double, single; Titus Frankart 2 doubles, single; Jayden Riebesehl triple, double, single; Drae Maldonado double; Reed Cates 2 doubles, single; Truman Lawson triple.

Saturday

Tigers 16, Dodgers 4

