Wednesday

Defiance Little League

Premier Bank 100 41 — 6 3 2

Eagles 525 4x — 16 15 1

Records: Eagles 3-4, Premier Bank 2-8.

State Bank 404 200 — 10 6 0

Baker Shindler 200 010 — 3 1 1

Records: State Bank 6-2, Baker Shindler 4-4.

Tuesday

DSA 16U Softball

MW Community 001 01 — 2 3 1

Pandemonium 050 5x — 10 9 3

Records: Pandemonium 1-0, Midwest Community 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Jordyn Busch (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Midwest Community FCU) — 3 singles. (Pandemonium) — Brynn Hale 2 singles, 2 runs; Izzy Jordan double, 2 RBIs; Kamryn Frederick 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

Pandemonium 005 32 — 10 15 4

Ayersville 1 106 01 — 8 7 2

Records: Pandemonium 2-0, Ayersville 1 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Jordyn Busch (5 innings, 8 runs, 0 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: K. Hastedt (4 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 13 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Z. Billings.

Leading hitters: (Pandemonium) — Brynn Hale 3 singles; Jordyn Busch 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Cadence Lattimer single, double, 2 runs; Tessa Yeary 2 singles, 2 runs; Taylor Bibler 2 singles, 2 runs; Bree Parker 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Izzy Jordan 2 runs. (Ayersville 1) — Z. Billings 2 singles; A. Eldridge 2 singles, 2 runs; A. Brown 3 RBIs; Sutton 2 runs.

Defiance Little League

Mark Moats 240 033 — 12 9 2

State Bank 000 200 — 2 4 1

Records: Mark Moats 5-4, State Bank 5-2.

Winning pitcher: Ayden Davis (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Reid Rowlison.

Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (1 inning, 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Mason Silva, Jarrett Tolbert, Owen Frey, Graysen Cox.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison single, double, triple, 2 runs; Gavin Davis 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Ki’arris Goings 2 RBIs; A Davis 2 runs. (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee 2 doubles; Ace Foldvary double.

Premier Bank 000 010 — 1 1 4

Elks 301 04x — 8 5 1

Records: Elks 5-3, Premier Bank 2-7.

Winning pitcher: Sincere Killion (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jace Schultz.

Losing pitcher: Zaiden Clay (3 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jayden Benavidas, Zaeden Roehrig.

Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) — Urijah Smith double. (Elks) — Jack Foster single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Grady Duma home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nicholas Hartnett triple; Sincere Killion 2 runs.

