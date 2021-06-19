Friday
ACME
Defiance 203 011 9 — 16 11 2
Total Baseball 010 211 0 — 5 7 3
Records: Defiance 10-3.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (5 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Mark Butler.
Losing pitcher: Barno (5 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Carlo, Webb, As An.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Mark Butler double, home run, 4 RBIs; Bradyn Shaw single, double, 3 RBIs; Kam’Ron Rivera 2 singles; Drew Kellermyer triple, 2 runs; David Jimenez double, 4 runs; Wade Liffick 3 runs; Aidan Kiessling 2 runs. (Total Baseball) — As An 2 singles.
Thursday
ACME
Defiance 440 12 — 11 8 0
Michigan Bulls 000 00 — 0 1 4
Records: Defiance 8-3.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Rose (4.1 innings, 11 runs, 7 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Zappia.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Bradyn Shaw single, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kam’Ron Rivera 2 singles; Drew Kellermyer double; Aidan Kiessling 2 runs; Wade Liffick 2 runs. (Michigan Bulls) — 1 single.
Defiance 010 000 0 — 1 4 0
Adrian Dirtbags 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Records: Defiance 9-3.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Lipinski (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Mudler.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Bradyn Shaw single, double. (Adrian Dirtbags) — 3 singles.
Patrick Henry 000 001 4 — 5 8 1
Liberty Center 070 010 x — 8 5 4
Winning pitcher: Tanner Kline (2 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Landon Amstutz, Carter Dickman, Matthew Marlow.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Jesse Noll 2 RBIs; L. Kruse single, 2 RBIs; Colton Kruse single, RBI; T. Kruse single, RBI.
Defiance Little League
Mark Moats 053 026 — 16 11 2
State Bank 200 100 — 3 4 1
Records: Mark Moats 7-7, State Bank 3-10-1.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Gathman (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Diego Tavares.
Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (2 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Xavier Gonzalez.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Diego Tavares single, double, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ayden Davis single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Ryan Gathman 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Reid Rowlison double, 3 runs; Johnny Kissner double, 3 RBIs. (State Bank) — Kellan Foreman double, triple; Jackson Hornish double.
DPOA 8U
Tigers 302 304 — 12
Dodgers 646 30x — 19
Records: Dodgers 6-9, Tigers 2-13.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) — Lowell Kennedy single, triple, home run; Ashton Gomez single, 2 doubles; Julian Thompson 2 singles, double; Gavin Vogel 2 singles, double; Trey Newman single, home run; Mason Stuckey single, double; Jordyn Garcia 2 singles; K’Jay Boday double. (Tigers) — Camden Schaffer single, double, triple; Knox Yocum 2 singles, double; Jaxson Melton triple, home run; Joe Giesige double, triple; Jordan Kent single, triple; Jake Orta single, double; Mason Davis triple.
DPOA 8U
Mets 046 051 — 16
Phillies 406 62x — 18
Leading hitters: (Mets) — Josh Villanueva single, 2 triples; Dallas Hatton single, 2 triples; Noah Blair 2 singles, double; Layne Beckett 3 singles; Zachary Emerling single, double; Braxston Osborn single, double; Owen Jimenez 2 singles; Zyonnie Rodriguez 2 singles; Jacob Fenter triple. (Phillies) — Zander Acosta Martinez 3 triples; Austin Rohdy 2 singles, double; Hunter Lewis 2 singles, double; Samuel Ramon single, home run; Issac Zachrich single, triple; Trajens Grube 2 singles; Conner West 2 singles; Zeddrick Maxson triple.
Wednesday
Defiance Little League
State Bank 101 010 — 3 5 0
Baker Shindler 601 00x — 7 7 2
Records: Baker Shindler 9-3-1, State Bank 3-9-1.
Winning pitcher: Chase Haidler (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 14 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ben Monk (5 innings, 7 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jackson Hornish 2 singles; Ben Monk double, 2 RBIs; Jase Brownlee double. (Baker Shindler) — Isaiah Montez single, double, 3 RBIs; Mason Noirot single, double, 2 RBIs; Chase Haidler 2 runs.
Eagles 111 120 — 6 11 3
Arps 002 010 — 3 5 3
Records: Eagles 7-4-2, Arps 6-8.
Winning pitcher: Dallas Mendez (5.1 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Daniel Orta.
Losing pitcher: Breckin Troyer (4 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Douglas Hattemer.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Daniel Orta 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Dallas Mendez 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Hayden Flores 2 singles. (Arps) — Douglas Hattemer single, double, 2 RBIs; Sincere Killion 2 runs.
DPOA 8U
Dodgers 513 631 — 19
Cubs 562 35x — 21
Records: Cubs 15-0, Dodgers 5-9.
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — Jordyn Garcia 2 singles, triple; Treyton Newman 3 doubles; Tate Pariseau single, 2 doubles; Ezekiel Silva 2 singles, double; Lowell Kennedy 2 singles, double; K’Jay Boday 2 singles, double; Bayne Meyer single, triple; Carter French single, double; Gavin Vobel 2 singles; Ashton Gomez triple; Mason Stuckey double. (Cubs) — Hayden Vetter double, 3 triples; Aiden Thacker 2 singles, 2 doubles; John Engel 4 singles; Shay Dumire single, double, triple; Brayden Brenner single, double, triple; Dillan Wittenmeyer 2 singles, double; Clinton Schultz single, double; Hayden Held 2 singles; Riley Gilbert 2 singles; Diego Garza 2 singles.
Tuesday
DPOA 8U
Cubs 614 06 — 17
Mets 000 02 — 2
Records: Cubs 14-0, Mets 6-7.
Leading hitters: (Cubs) — Wes Benedict single, double, triple; Hayden Vetter single, doubl, triple; Brayden Brenner 2 singles, triple; Kyler Bergman 2 singles, triple; Aiden Thacker 3 singles; John Engel 2 triples; Clinton Schultz single, double; Riley Gilbert 2 singles; Diego Garza 2 singles; Dillan Wittenmeyer 2 singles. (Mets) — Noah Bair single, double; Zachary Emerling triple.
