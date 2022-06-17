ACME
Wednesday
Wayne Trace 10, Ayersville 5
Ayersville 210 000 011 - 5 9 5
Wayne Trace 001 610 20x - 10 10 1
Winning Pitcher: Breven Anderson (6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jordan Lotz, Tyler Head, Kyler Forrer.
Losing Pitcher: Weston McGuire (4 innings, 4 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Ben Amoroso.
Leading Hitters: (Ayersville) - Lucas Fishpaw double, 3 singles, 3 runs; Weston McGuire double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ben Amoroso 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Keegan Rager 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Breven Anderson 2 singles, 2 runs; Jordan Lotz 2 runs; Tanner Laukhuf 3 runs; Tyson Gerber 2 RBIs; Conner Davis 2 singles, 4 RBIs.
Thursday
Patrick Henry 13, Liberty Center 3
Liberty Center 000 30 - 3 5 6
Patrick Henry 220 72 - 13 9 1
Winning Pitcher: A. Behrman (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts). Others: Heiber, L. Jackson.
Losing Pitcher: C. Dickman (3 innings, 9 hits, 11 runs, 5 earned, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts). Others: C. Kruse.
Leading Hitters: (Liberty Center) - Z. Weaver double, T. Ley 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) - D. Rosengarten double, single, 3 RBIs; L. Johnson 3 runs; L. Hudson 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
Defiance Little League
Monday
Eagles 6, Baker Schindler 3
Eagles 202 110 - 6 7 1
Baker Shindler 100 002 - 3 6 2
Winning pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Robbie Orta.
Losing pitcher: Isaac Buhrer (6 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Eagles) - Daniel Orta 2 triples; Cameron Schultz 2 singles, 3 runs; Xander Bloomfield 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Griffin Luderman double. (Baker Shindler) - Tyler Stockman single, double, 2 runs; Isaiah Montez triple, 2 RBIs.
Tuesday
Mark Moats 4, Eagles 3
Mark Moats 101 002 - 4 9 2
Eagles 100 002 - 3 6 1
Records: Mark Moats 10-4, Eagles 5-7
Winning Pitcher: Reid Rowlison (6 innings, 3 runs, 5 walks, 13 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (4 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts). Others: Daniel Orta.
Leading Hitters: (Mark Moats) -Reid Rowlison double, single, 2 runs; G. Davis double, single; Ayden Davis 2 singles; William Wittenmeyer double. (Eagles) - Ezera Price double; Daniel Orta 2 singles.
Elks 17, Premier Bank 3
Elks 182 24 - 17 13 2
Premier Bank 100 20 - 3 2 2
Winning Pitcher: Jack Foster (2 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts). Others: Dylan Fenter, Jace Schultz.
Losing Pitcher: Zaiden Clay (9 hits, 11 runs, 7 earned, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts). Others: Others: Jayden Benavidas.
Leading Hitters: (Elks) - Sincere Killion 3 triples, single, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Jace Schultz double, 2 runs; Jack Foster 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Grady Duma 2 singles, 2 runs; Noah Leonard double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Nicholas Hartnett 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Stepehn Siera 3 RBIs. (Premier Bank) - Santiago Urivez double; Zaiden Clay double.
Premier Bank
Wednesday
State Bank 10, Elks 5
State Bank 201 151 - 10 11 1
Elks 220 010 - 5 9 3
Records: State Bank 9-3, Elks 7-6
Winning Pitcher: Jase Brownlee (3 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 walks, 4 striketouts). Others: Jarrett Tolbert.
Losing Pitcher: Grady Duma (2 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Sincere Killion.
Leading Hitters: (State Bank) - Jase Brownlee home runs, triple, double, 4 runs; Owen Frey 2 runs; G. Cox double, single; Xavier Gonzalez double, 2 RBIs. (Els) - Sincere Killion 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Grady Duma double; Noah Leonard double; Nicholas Hartnett double, single.
Baker Schindler 15, Premier Bank 13
Premier Bank 440 023 - 13 8 2
Baker Schindler 115 503 - 15 8 1
Records: Baker Schindler 6-7, Premier Bank 2-12
Winning Pitcher: Tyler Stockman (2 innings, 3 hits, 8 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Kasen Parks.
Losing Pitcher: Brock Wannemacher (1.2 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Jayden Benavidas, J. Garcia; J. Garcia.
Leading Hitters: (Premier Bank) - Santiago Urivez triple, 3 runs; Zaiden Clay double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Brock Wannemacher double; J. Garcia 2 singles, 3 runs; J. Garcia 3 runs. (Baker Schindler) - Tyler Stockman 2 doubles, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Kody Schlosser double, 2 RBIs; Tristen Draper 2 RBIs; Kasen Parks 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Noah Sheppard 2 runs; Isaiah Hernandez 2 runs; Emiliano Roehrig 2 runs.
DPOA 8U
At K of C
Tigers 12
Reds 5
Braves 203 140 - 10
Dodgers 606 00x - 12
Leading hitters: (Braves) - Braedyn Bemis single, double, triple; Renley Carr 2 singles, triple; Armoni Garcia 2 singles, double; Aden Shafer 2 singles; K. Eberle double. (Dodgers) - Titus Skiver double, triple; Jordyn Garcia single, triple; J. Herendeen 2 doubles; Ashton Gomez single, double; K. Boday 2 singles; M. Stuckey double; H. Hughes double.
Thursday
Tigers 17
Braves 12
DSA 8U Softball
At Diehl Park
Defiance ReMax 000 10 - 1
Exceptional Motorcar 150 3x - 9
Leading hitters: (Exceptional Motorcar) - Aubrey Baldwin 3 singles; Harper Frederick 3 singles; Paisleigh Troyer single, double; Riley Hoffman 2 singles; Karly Wannemacher 2 singles; Kendall Vandemark 2 singles; Iris Kennedy 2 singles.
