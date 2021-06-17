Wednesday
ACME
Anthony Wayne 001 102 0 — 4 7 3
Defiance 002 320 x — 7 4 0
Records: Defiance 7-3.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Howard (3 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Wade Liffick, Aidan Kiessling, Tyler Frederick.
Losing pitcher: Dom Carlson (4 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Keller.
Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne) — Tyler Mull 2 singles; Marco Morrison triple; Jack Behnfeldt double, 2 runs; Weis double. (Defiance) — 4 singles; Kam’Ron Rivera 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 002 131 2 — 9 7 1
Ayersville 000 100 0 — 1 4 3
Records: Ayersville 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (3.2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Tyler Davis, Tucker Antoine.
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Zac Moss, Kaleb Clark.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Kyle Slade 2 singles; Kyle Forrer 2 runs; Jordan Lotz 2 runs. (Ayersville) — 4 singles.
DPOA 8U
Phillies 213 034 — 13
Indians 214 061 — 14
Records: Indians 7-7, Phillies 7-7.
Leading hitters: (Phillies) — Isaac Zachrich 3 singles; Zeddrick Maxson 2 doubles; Austin Rohdy single, double; Zander Acosta-Martinez 2 singles; Braxton Sowder 2 singles. (Indians) — Drew Black single, 2 doubles; Winston Liechty 3 singles; Bentley May single, double; Cameron Bowen single, double; Jayden Riebesehl 2 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles; Boston Mock 2 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles; Truman Lawson 2 singles.
Tuesday
ACME
Kalida 110 002 00 — 4 9 1
Ayersville 200 000 21 — 5 6 2
Records: Ayersville 4-1.
Winning pitcher: Luke Delano (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Abe Delano.
Losing pitcher: Colin Hoffman (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Carson Klausing.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Gabe Roof 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Carson Klausing 2 singles; Justin Siebeneck double. (Ayersville) — Blake Hauenstein home run, 3 RBIs; Weston McGuire double.
Defiance Little League
Baker Shindler 165 25 — 19 16 2
State Bank 000 30 — 3 0 6
Records: Baker Shindler 8-3-1, State Bank 3-8-1.
Winning pitcher: Ike Webb (5 innings, 3 runs, 0 hits, 11 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Will Benedict (5 innings, 19 runs, 14 earned, 16 hits, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Mason Noirot 2 singles, triple, home run, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Isaiah Montez single, double, home run, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Travis Jones double, home run, 3 RBIs; Ike Webb single, triple, 4 runs; Chase Haidler 2 singles, 3 runs; Zavier Finkbiner double, 3 RBIs; Abel Paxton double; Isaiah Hernandez 2 runs. (State Bank) — 0 hits.
Mark Moats 20(12) 0 — 14 10 1
Arps 000 1 — 1 3 0
Records: Mark Moats 6-7, Arps 6-7.
Winning pitcher: Reid Rowlison (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ben Frymire (2 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Sincere Killion, Breckin Troyer.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Ryan Gathman 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Ayden Davis 2 doubles, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Diego Tavares 2 singles, 2 runs; Alfonzo Fernandez double, 2 runs; Ki’Arris Goins double, 2 RBIs; Johnny Kissner 2 RBIs; Reid Rowlison 2 runs. (Arps) — Douglas Hattemer triple.
Monday
ACME
Ayersville 305 23 — 13 10 0
Leipsic 000 02 — 2 5 3
Records: Ayersville 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (3 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Lucas Fishpaw.
Losing pitcher: Camareno (1.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Zeisloft, Luke Spoors.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Ike Eiden 2 singles; Zac Moss 2 singles; Carter Michel 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Blake Hauenstein double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Abe Delano 3 runs; Weston McGuire 2 runs; Tyler Winzeler 2 runs. (Leipsic) — 5 singles.
DPOA 8U
Tigers 343 00 — 10
Indians 662 06 — 20
Records: Indians 6-7, Tigers 2-12.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) — Mason Davis single, 2 doubles; Camden Schaffer double, triple; Brody Poston 2 singles; Jordan Kent 2 singles; Jackson Frisinger 2 singles; Joe Giesige double. (Indians) — Greyson Chafins single, double, triple; Jayden Riebesehl 2 singles, double; Bentley May 3 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 3 singles; Boston Mock 3 singles; Drew Black single, double; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles; Caleb McDonagh 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.