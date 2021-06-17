Wednesday

ACME

Anthony Wayne 001 102 0 — 4 7 3

Defiance 002 320 x — 7 4 0

Records: Defiance 7-3.

Winning pitcher: Jacob Howard (3 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Wade Liffick, Aidan Kiessling, Tyler Frederick.

Losing pitcher: Dom Carlson (4 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Keller.

Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne) — Tyler Mull 2 singles; Marco Morrison triple; Jack Behnfeldt double, 2 runs; Weis double. (Defiance) — 4 singles; Kam’Ron Rivera 2 runs.

Wayne Trace 002 131 2 — 9 7 1

Ayersville 000 100 0 — 1 4 3

Records: Ayersville 4-2.

Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (3.2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Tyler Davis, Tucker Antoine.

Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Zac Moss, Kaleb Clark.

Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Kyle Slade 2 singles; Kyle Forrer 2 runs; Jordan Lotz 2 runs. (Ayersville) — 4 singles.

DPOA 8U

Phillies 213 034 — 13

Indians 214 061 — 14

Records: Indians 7-7, Phillies 7-7.

Leading hitters: (Phillies) — Isaac Zachrich 3 singles; Zeddrick Maxson 2 doubles; Austin Rohdy single, double; Zander Acosta-Martinez 2 singles; Braxton Sowder 2 singles. (Indians) — Drew Black single, 2 doubles; Winston Liechty 3 singles; Bentley May single, double; Cameron Bowen single, double; Jayden Riebesehl 2 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles; Boston Mock 2 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles; Truman Lawson 2 singles.

Tuesday

ACME

Kalida 110 002 00 — 4 9 1

Ayersville 200 000 21 — 5 6 2

Records: Ayersville 4-1.

Winning pitcher: Luke Delano (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Abe Delano.

Losing pitcher: Colin Hoffman (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Carson Klausing.

Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Gabe Roof 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Carson Klausing 2 singles; Justin Siebeneck double. (Ayersville) — Blake Hauenstein home run, 3 RBIs; Weston McGuire double.

Defiance Little League

Baker Shindler 165 25 — 19 16 2

State Bank 000 30 — 3 0 6

Records: Baker Shindler 8-3-1, State Bank 3-8-1.

Winning pitcher: Ike Webb (5 innings, 3 runs, 0 hits, 11 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Losing pitcher: Will Benedict (5 innings, 19 runs, 14 earned, 16 hits, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Mason Noirot 2 singles, triple, home run, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Isaiah Montez single, double, home run, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Travis Jones double, home run, 3 RBIs; Ike Webb single, triple, 4 runs; Chase Haidler 2 singles, 3 runs; Zavier Finkbiner double, 3 RBIs; Abel Paxton double; Isaiah Hernandez 2 runs. (State Bank) — 0 hits.

Mark Moats 20(12) 0 — 14 10 1

Arps 000 1 — 1 3 0

Records: Mark Moats 6-7, Arps 6-7.

Winning pitcher: Reid Rowlison (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Ben Frymire (2 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Sincere Killion, Breckin Troyer.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Ryan Gathman 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Ayden Davis 2 doubles, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Diego Tavares 2 singles, 2 runs; Alfonzo Fernandez double, 2 runs; Ki’Arris Goins double, 2 RBIs; Johnny Kissner 2 RBIs; Reid Rowlison 2 runs. (Arps) — Douglas Hattemer triple.

Monday

ACME

Ayersville 305 23 — 13 10 0

Leipsic 000 02 — 2 5 3

Records: Ayersville 3-1.

Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (3 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Lucas Fishpaw.

Losing pitcher: Camareno (1.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Zeisloft, Luke Spoors.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Ike Eiden 2 singles; Zac Moss 2 singles; Carter Michel 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Blake Hauenstein double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Abe Delano 3 runs; Weston McGuire 2 runs; Tyler Winzeler 2 runs. (Leipsic) — 5 singles.

DPOA 8U

Tigers 343 00 — 10

Indians 662 06 — 20

Records: Indians 6-7, Tigers 2-12.

Leading hitters: (Tigers) — Mason Davis single, 2 doubles; Camden Schaffer double, triple; Brody Poston 2 singles; Jordan Kent 2 singles; Jackson Frisinger 2 singles; Joe Giesige double. (Indians) — Greyson Chafins single, double, triple; Jayden Riebesehl 2 singles, double; Bentley May 3 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 3 singles; Boston Mock 3 singles; Drew Black single, double; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles; Caleb McDonagh 2 singles.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments