ACME
Monday
(Game 2 susp. by weather)
Defiance 040 161 0 — 12 14 2
Bryan 001 030 0 — 4 6 2
Records: Defiance 2-1, Bryan 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Fernando Torres (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Garyson Smiddy, David Jimenez.
Losing pitcher: Noah Huard (5.2 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Landon Bassett.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Garret Rodenberger 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; David Jimenez 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Gavino Gomez single, double; Fernando Torres 2 singles; Bradyn Shaw double; Christian Commisso 2 runs; Jackson Walter 3 runs; Cody Shaw 2 runs. (Bryan) — Taysen Deckrosh single, double; Dylan Dominique 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 102 000 004 — 7 9 1
Ayersville 000 120 000 — 3 5 6
Winning pitcher: Corey Everetts (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Nate Swank.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Nate Swank single, double, 2 runs; Caden Leppelmeier 2 singles; Warren Nichols double; Cory Herman 2 runs. (Ayersville) — 5 singles.
Edgerton 000 00 — 0 6 1
Ayersville 210 0x — 3 5 0
Records: Ayersville 2-2, Edgerton 3-2.
Winning pitcher: Kolton Dockery (5 innings, 0 runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Dylan Bass (4 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Warren Nichols single, double. (Ayersville) — Gavin Palladino home run.
Tuesday
Wayne Trace 000 101 1 — 3 5 0
Lincolnview 401 020 x — 7 8 2
Winning Pitcher: Jack Dunlap (4 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Reide Jackson.
Losing Pitcher: Tyler Davis (5 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Tyler Head.
Leading Hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tucker Antoine 2 singles, run, RBI. (Lincolnview) — Reide Jackson single, 2 runs; Nick Evans single, 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 000 00 — 0 0 2
Napoleon 156 0x — 12 7 0
Winning Pitcher: L. Gerken (5 innings, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Z. Weaver (1 inning, 0 hits, 4 earned, 5 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Z. Zeiter, B. Like.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) — A. Bible double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; L. Hardy double, RBI; P. Woods single, 2 runs; B. Bostelman 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; L. Gerken 2 singles, 3 RBIs; O. Espinoza 2 runs; B. Ford 2 runs.
Defiance Little League
Friday
Premier Bank 000 0 — 0 1 1
Mark Moats 443 1 — 12 10 0
Records: Mark Moats 8-4, Premier Bank 2-10.
Winning pitcher: Reid Rowlison (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jordan Garcia (4 innings, 12 runs, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 13 walks).
Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) — Jordan Garcia single. (Mark Moats) — Evan Fogler single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Ayden Davis 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 5 steals; Gavin Davis double, 3 RBIs; Ki’arris Goings 3 steals; Weston Mast 3 steals.
Eagles 210 210 — 6 8 0
Elks 300 002 — 5 5 1
Records: Eagles 5-6, Elks 6-5.
Winning pitcher: Daniel Orta (6 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 16 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Grady Duma (4 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Sincere Killion.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Daniel Orta double, home run, 3 runs; Robbie Orta 2 doubles; Nolan Becker single, triple; Xavier Bloomfield 3 RBIs. (Elks) — Bobby Melton 2 singles; Sincere Killion double, 2 runs; Jack Foster double, 2 RBIs; Nicholas Hartnett 3 steals.
Monday
State Bank 000 000 — 0 2 2
Mark Moats 201 01x — 4 6 2
Records: Mark Moats 9-4, State Bank 8-3.
Winning pitcher: Ayden Davis (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Will Benedict (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jarrett Tolbert.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Parker Salyers single; Will Benedict single. (Mark Moats) — Gavin Davis 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Reid Rowlison single, double, 3 runs; Evan Fogler single, double.
