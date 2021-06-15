Sunday
ACME
Defiance 000 0 — 0 2 2
D. Command 131 5 — 10 8 0
Records: Defiance 6-3.
Winning pitcher: Wilson Stopera (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mark Butler (3.1 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Gavin Miller.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Wade Liffick double. (Demand Command) — Ethan Spears single, triple, 2 RBIs; Bruns 2 singles, 2 runs; Conner Holck triple; Harrison 3 runs, 2 RBIs.
Saturday
At Oregon Clay
ACME
BJE ‘22 Silver 100 000 0 — 1 2 4
Defiance 222 200 x — 7 3 1
Records: Defiance 6-2.
Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Aidan Kiessling.
Losing pitcher: Rhys Francis (6 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bo Jackson Elite 2022 Silver) — David Dielman double. (Defiance) — Kam’Ron Rivera 2 runs; Wade Liffick 2 runs.
Friday
ACME
At Mercy Field, Toledo
Defiance 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
D. Hawks 000 001 x — 1 5 0
Record: Defiance 5-2.
Winning pitcher: Tyler Martikan (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tyler Frederick (6 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks)
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — 4 singles. (Ohio Diamond Hawks 2022) — Noah Sample 2 singles, double.
DPOA (7-8)
Mets 662 42 — 20
Tigers 604 06 — 16
Leading hitters: (Mets) — Braxton Osborn 2 singles, double; Dallas Hatton 2 singles, double; Joshua Villanueva single, triple; Zach Emerling home run, double; Noah Bair 2 singles, double; Rowen Clements home run. (Tigers) — Jake Orta 2 singles, double; Knox Yocum 2 singles, double; Mason Davis single, 2 doubles; Camden Schaffer 2 singles, double; Zavier Smith 2 singles, double; Jordon Kent single, 2 doubles.
