Sunday

ACME

Defiance 000 0 — 0 2 2

D. Command 131 5 — 10 8 0

Records: Defiance 6-3.

Winning pitcher: Wilson Stopera (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Losing pitcher: Mark Butler (3.1 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Gavin Miller.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Wade Liffick double. (Demand Command) — Ethan Spears single, triple, 2 RBIs; Bruns 2 singles, 2 runs; Conner Holck triple; Harrison 3 runs, 2 RBIs.

Saturday

At Oregon Clay

ACME

BJE ‘22 Silver 100 000 0 — 1 2 4

Defiance 222 200 x — 7 3 1

Records: Defiance 6-2.

Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Aidan Kiessling.

Losing pitcher: Rhys Francis (6 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks).

Leading hitters: (Bo Jackson Elite 2022 Silver) — David Dielman double. (Defiance) — Kam’Ron Rivera 2 runs; Wade Liffick 2 runs.

Friday

ACME

At Mercy Field, Toledo

Defiance 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

D. Hawks 000 001 x — 1 5 0

Record: Defiance 5-2.

Winning pitcher: Tyler Martikan (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Losing pitcher: Tyler Frederick (6 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks)

Leading hitters: (Defiance) — 4 singles. (Ohio Diamond Hawks 2022) — Noah Sample 2 singles, double.

DPOA (7-8)

Mets 662 42 — 20

Tigers 604 06 — 16

Leading hitters: (Mets) — Braxton Osborn 2 singles, double; Dallas Hatton 2 singles, double; Joshua Villanueva single, triple; Zach Emerling home run, double; Noah Bair 2 singles, double; Rowen Clements home run. (Tigers) — Jake Orta 2 singles, double; Knox Yocum 2 singles, double; Mason Davis single, 2 doubles; Camden Schaffer 2 singles, double; Zavier Smith 2 singles, double; Jordon Kent single, 2 doubles.

