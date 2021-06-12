Friday

ACME

Defiance 300 002 1 — 6 6 0

LE Warhawks 000 000 0 — 0 0 3

Records: Defiance 5-1.

Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks).

Losing pitcher: Hurst (6.1 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Held.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Aiden Kiessling 2 singles; Kam’Ron Rivera double.

Thursday

ACME

Defiance 051 5 — 11 6 0

Royals 17U 200 0 — 2 2 1

Records: Defiance 4-1.

Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (4 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Jayden Jerger double, 3 RBIs; Jacob Howard double; Drew Kellermyer double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Mark Butler 2 runs; Kam’Ron Rivera 2 runs.

Liberty Center 406 13 — 14 10 1

Delta 000 00 — 0 2 3

Record: Liberty Center 1-0.

Winning pitcher: Matthew Marlow (4 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 5 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Brooks Behnfeldt.

Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Landon Amstutz 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Gavin Gerken 2 RBIs; Landon Smith 2 RBIs; TJ Moore double.

DPOA 8U

Indians 200 254 — 13

Dodgers 303 000 — 6

Records: Indians 5-7, Dodgers 5-7.

Leading hitters: (Indians) — Jayden Riebesehl 4 singles; Cameron Bowen 2 singles, triple; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles, double; Caleb McDonagh 3 singles; Drew Black 2 doubles; Bentley May 2 singles; Winston Liechty 2 singles. (Dodgers) — Jordyn Garcia single, double; Trey Newman single, double; Zeke Silva single, double; Tate Parseau 2 singles: Julian Thompson double; Mason Stuckey double.

Wednesday

Defiance Little League

Baker Shindler 310 200 0 — 6 7 1

Eagles 100 032 0 — 6 5 1

Records: Baker Shindler 7-3-1, Eagles 6-4-2.

Baker Shindler pitchers: Ike Webb, Isaiah Montez, Travis Jones.

Eagles pitchers: Dallas Mendez, Grady Crist.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Ike Webb 2 singles; Tyler Stockman 2 singles; Isaiah Montez double. (Eagles) — Daniel Orta 2 doubles, 3 runs; Grady Crist 2 singles.

Tuesday

BWW 10U

Stambaugh 212 00 — 5

Kissner’s 422 0x — 8

Records: Stambaugh 7-5.

Leading hitters: (Stambaugh) — Evan Fogle double, triple; Cameron Schultz 2 singles; Bentley Turpening triple; Nolan Schroeder double. (Kissner’s) — Grady Duma 2 singles; Parker Schaffer double; Noah Sheppard double.

Cubs 116 057 — 20

Indians 200 230 — 7

Records: Cubs 12-0, Indians 4-7.

Leading hitters: (Cubs) — John Engel single, 3 triples; Wes Benedict 3 singles, triple; Hayden Vetter 3 singles, triple; Hayden Held 2 singles, triple; Aiden Thacker 3 singles; Kyler Bergman 3 singles; Dillan Wittenmyer 2 doubles; Clinton Schultz single, triple; Owen Bright 2 singles; Brayden Brenner 2 singles. (Indians) — Cameron Bowen single, triple; Jayden Riebesehl single, double; Andrew Black single, double; Brokstyn Burtch single, double; Caleb McDonagh 2 singles.

Monday

DPOA 8U

Cubs 642 506 — 23

Tigers 000 130 — 4

Records: Cubs 11-0, Tigers 1-10.

Leading hitters: (Cubs) — Wes Benedict 2 singles, double, 3 triples; Aiden Thacker 2 singles, 2 doubles; John Engel 2 singles, 2 doubles; Hayden Vetter 3 singles, triple; Brayden Brenner 3 singles, double; Kyler Bergman 2 singles, home run; Clinton Schultz 2 singles, double; Riley Gilbert 2 singles; Dillan Wittenmyer 2 singles; Brayden Brenner double. (Tigers) — Jake Orta 2 doubles; Jordon Kent single, double; Knox Yocum double; Titus Skiver double.

