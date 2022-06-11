Baseball-carousel.jpg

Thursday

ACME

Delta 000 001 — 1 2 5

Liberty Center 050 402 — 11 12 0

Records: Liberty Center 3-0.

Winning pitcher: Zac Weaver (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Colton Fuller.

Losing pitcher: Will Brown (3.2 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Bryce Gillen.

Leading hitters: (Delta) — Bryce Gillen double. (Liberty Center) — Landon Amstutz single, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Zane Zeiter single, triple, 3 runs; Landen Kruse 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Zander Zeiter double, 2 RBIs; Zac Weaver double; Trenton Kruse 2 runs.

Junior ACME

Defiance 500 011 0 — 7

Archbold 110 000 1 — 3

Records: Defiance 3-1.

Winning pitcher: Kahlil Ligon (5.2 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Save: Dylan Eis.

Losing pitcher: S. Garcia. Other: Micah Nofziger.

Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Dylan Eis triple; Tyler Williamson double. (Archbold) — Brady Bacik single, double; Kole Boettger double.

Defiance Little League

Eagles 000 000 — 0 3 1

State Bank 200 11x — 4 4 0

Records: State Bank 8-2, Eagles 3-6.

Winning pitcher: Will Benedict (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jarrett Tolbert.

Losing pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (5 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Daniel Orta 2 singles; Nolan Becker double. (State Bank) — William Ware triple; Jase Brownlee double; Owen Frey 2 RBIs.

Mark Moats 403 030 — 10 10 3

Baker Shindler 002 050 — 7 5 1

Records: Mark Moats 7-4, Baker Shindler 5-6.

Winning pitcher: Grady Duma (3 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Gavin Davis, Ayden Davis.

Losing pitcher: Kasen Parks (3 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Tyler Stockman.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Gavin Davis 2 singles, triple, 2 runs; Ki’arris Goings 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Evan Fogler double, 2 runs; Weston Mast double, 2 runs; William Wittenmeyer 3 runs; Ayden Davis 2 RBIs. (Baker Shindler) — Nathan Hayman double; Isaiah Montez double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kody Schlosser double, 2 RBIs.

Tuesday

Junior ACME

Defiance 000 001 1 — 2

Anthony Wayne 000 010 0 — 1

Records: Defiance 2-0.

Winning pitcher: Brezlen Zipfel (2 inings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Garyson Smiddy.

Losing pitcher: Przybaski. Other: Weis.

Leading hitters: (Defiance, 4 hits) — Tyler Williamson single, double.

Defiance 102 002 0 — 5

Anthony Wayne 011 211 x — 6

Records: Defiance 2-1.

Winning pitcher: Perrin.

Losing pitcher: Noah Gomez (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Sam Gerschutz.

Leading hitters: (Defiance, 7 hits) — Sam Gerschutz double, triple.

