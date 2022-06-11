Thursday
ACME
Delta 000 001 — 1 2 5
Liberty Center 050 402 — 11 12 0
Records: Liberty Center 3-0.
Winning pitcher: Zac Weaver (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Colton Fuller.
Losing pitcher: Will Brown (3.2 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Bryce Gillen.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Bryce Gillen double. (Liberty Center) — Landon Amstutz single, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Zane Zeiter single, triple, 3 runs; Landen Kruse 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Zander Zeiter double, 2 RBIs; Zac Weaver double; Trenton Kruse 2 runs.
Junior ACME
Defiance 500 011 0 — 7
Archbold 110 000 1 — 3
Records: Defiance 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Kahlil Ligon (5.2 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Save: Dylan Eis.
Losing pitcher: S. Garcia. Other: Micah Nofziger.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Dylan Eis triple; Tyler Williamson double. (Archbold) — Brady Bacik single, double; Kole Boettger double.
Defiance Little League
Eagles 000 000 — 0 3 1
State Bank 200 11x — 4 4 0
Records: State Bank 8-2, Eagles 3-6.
Winning pitcher: Will Benedict (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jarrett Tolbert.
Losing pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (5 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Daniel Orta 2 singles; Nolan Becker double. (State Bank) — William Ware triple; Jase Brownlee double; Owen Frey 2 RBIs.
Mark Moats 403 030 — 10 10 3
Baker Shindler 002 050 — 7 5 1
Records: Mark Moats 7-4, Baker Shindler 5-6.
Winning pitcher: Grady Duma (3 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Gavin Davis, Ayden Davis.
Losing pitcher: Kasen Parks (3 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Tyler Stockman.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Gavin Davis 2 singles, triple, 2 runs; Ki’arris Goings 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Evan Fogler double, 2 runs; Weston Mast double, 2 runs; William Wittenmeyer 3 runs; Ayden Davis 2 RBIs. (Baker Shindler) — Nathan Hayman double; Isaiah Montez double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kody Schlosser double, 2 RBIs.
Tuesday
Junior ACME
Defiance 000 001 1 — 2
Anthony Wayne 000 010 0 — 1
Records: Defiance 2-0.
Winning pitcher: Brezlen Zipfel (2 inings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Garyson Smiddy.
Losing pitcher: Przybaski. Other: Weis.
Leading hitters: (Defiance, 4 hits) — Tyler Williamson single, double.
Defiance 102 002 0 — 5
Anthony Wayne 011 211 x — 6
Records: Defiance 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Perrin.
Losing pitcher: Noah Gomez (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Sam Gerschutz.
Leading hitters: (Defiance, 7 hits) — Sam Gerschutz double, triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.