Summer Ball
Tuesday
ACME
Bryan 000 200 0 — 2 3 2
Defiance 300 050 x — 8 9 1
Records: Defiance 3-0.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Wade Liffick, Aidan Kiessling, Mark Butler, Tyler Frederick.
Losing pitcher: Dylan Dominique (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Carter Dominique.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Taysen Deckrosh single, double. (Defiance) — Jacob Howard single, triple, 2 runs; Tyler Frederick 2 singles; Bradyn Shaw 2 runs; Mark Butler 2 runs.
Leipsic 000 010 0 — 1 4 0
Ayersville 106 120 x — 10 14 1
Records: Ayersville 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Abe Delano (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Luke Spoors (2.1 innings, 7 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Quin Schroeder, Isaiah Camareno.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) — 4 singles. (Ayersville) — Blake Hauenstein single, 2 doubles; Ike Eiden 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 steals; Luke Delano 2 singles, 2 runs; Weston McGuire 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jacob Stiltner 2 singles; Zac Moss 2 RBIs.
Defiance Little League
State Bank 301 100 — 5 5 2
Arps 611 04x — 12 9 0
Records: State Bank 3-7-1, Arps 6-6.
Winning pitcher: Douglas Hattemer (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ben Frymire.
Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (0+ innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ben Monk.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Ben Monk home run. (Arps) — Sincere Killion 4 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Breckin Troyer 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Douglas Hattemer double, 2 runs; Ben Frymire 3 runs.
Eagles 103 300 — 7 6 2
Mark Moats 100 013 — 5 3 2
Records: Eagles 6-4-1, Mark Moats 5-7.
Winning pitcher: Dallas Mendez (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Daniel Orta, Grady Crist.
Losing pitcher: Evan Davis (3.1 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Gavin Davis.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Dallas Mendez double, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Grady Crist double, 2 runs; Zyon Gonzalez 3 RBIs. (Mark Moats) — Gavin Davis triple.
BWW 10U
Amvets 010 412 — 8
Rotary 001 013 — 5
Records: Amvets 3-9.
Leading hitters: (Amvets) — Abe Hernandez 2 doubles; Grayson Cox single, double; Dylan Fenter single, double. (Rotary) — Reese Stuckey 2 singles; Will Wittenmyer double; Estaban Rosa double.
Monday
ACME
Ayersville 000 101 0 — 2 5 0
Wauseon 000 204 x — 6 6 0
Records: Ayersville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Eli Delgado (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Will Sherman, Ryan Marks.
Losing pitcher: Luke Delano (2.1 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Blake Hauenstein, Zac Moss.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Blake Hauenstein double; Abe Delano double. (Wauseon) — Tyson Rodriguez 2 singles.
Jr. ACME
Holgate 402 431 7 — 21 12 3
Ayersville 220 501 1 — 11 8 5
Records: Ayersville 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Dylan Boecker (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Wagner, Abe Kelly.
Losing pitcher: L. Fishpaw (3.1 innings, 10 runs, 7 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: J. Joseph, T Florence.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) — Owen Leaders 3 singles, 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Isaac DeLong 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Wagner double, 2 runs; Abe Kelly 3 runs; Hunter Gerschutz 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Boecker 2 runs. (Ayersville) — T. Florence single, double, 3 RBIs; R. Maag 2 singles, 3 runs; A. Barrick double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; J. Joseph double, 2 runs; L. Fishpaw 2 RBIs.
Defiance Little League
State Bank 106 100 — 8 10 0
Mark Moats 130 000 — 4 3 1
Records: State Bank 3-6-1, Mark Moats 5-6.
Winning pitcher: Will Benedict (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Kellan Forman, Xavier Gonzalez.
Losing pitcher: Ryan Gathman (2 innings, 7 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Diego Tavares.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee 3 singles, 2 runs; John Stevens single, double, 3 RBIs; Owen Frey triple, 2 RBIs. (Mark Moats) — 3 singles.
Baker Shindler 030 100 — 4 5 0
Arps 001 020 — 3 5 0
Records: Baker Shindler 7-3, Arps 5-6.
Winning pitcher: Ike Webb (3 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Isaiah Montez.
Losing pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Douglas Hattemer.
Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Tyler Stockman single, double; Ike Webb double, 3 RBIs. (Arps) — Breckin Troyer 2 singles, double; Douglas Hattemer double.
DPOA 8U
Dodgers 302 004 — 9
Mets 206 600 — 14
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — Jordyn Garcia single, 2 doubles; Julian Thompson 3 singles; Lowell Kennedy 3 singles; Trey Newton single, double; Zeke Silva 2 singles; Waylon Oberhaus triple; K’Jay Boday double. (Mets) — Zach Emerling 2 singles, triple; Braxton Osborn 2 singles, double; Trey Heisler single, double; Owen Jimenez 2 singles; Noah Bair 2 singles; Jacob Fenter 2 singles; Layne Beckett 2 singles; Gavin Hodge double.
Friday
DPOA 8U
Phillies 122 041 1 — 11
Mets 505 000 0 — 10
Leading hitters: (Mets) — Josh Villanueva single, double, triple; Trey Heisler single, double, triple; Zachary Emerling 2 singles, home run; Owen Jimenez 3 singles; Noah Blair single, double; Layne Beckett triple. (Phillies) — Isaac Zachrich 3 singles, double; Hunter Lewis 2 singles, triple; Austin Rohdy double, triple; Samuel Ramon double, triple; Zander Acosta Martinez single, double; Braxston Sowder 2 singles; Conner West 2 singles.
