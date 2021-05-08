Wednesday

Arps 200 011 0 — 4 5 1

Eagles 103 000 1 — 5 5 2

Records: Eagles 2-0, Arps 1-1.

Winning pitcher: Grady Crist (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: D Mendez, Daniel Orta.

Losing pitcher: Ben Frymire (0.1 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Douglas Hattemer, Breckin Troyer.

Leading hitters: (Arps) — Ben Frymire single, double. (Eagles) — Hayden Flores double.

Tuesday

Defiance Little League

Eagles 350 11 — 10 7 0

State Bank 200 00 — 2 3 0

Records: Eagles 1-0, State Bank 1-1.

Winning pitcher: Dallas Mendez (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Daniel Orta.

Losing pitcher: Kellan Foreman (1.2 innings, 8 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Will Benedict, Jase Brownlee, Xavier Gonzalez.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Dallas Mendez 2 singles; Jack Heinze home run; Zyon Gonzalez double; Daniel Orta double. (State Bank) — Will Benedict double.

Baker Shindler 000 200 — 2 7 1

Mark Moats 203 00x — 5 4 0

Records: Mark Moats 2-0, Baker Shindler 0-2.

Winning pitcher: Ryan Gathman (4 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Diego Tavares.

Losing pitcher: Isaiah Montez (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ike Webb.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Tyler Stockman single, double; Tristen Draper 2 singles; Chase Haidler double. (Mark Moats) — Ryan Gathman 2 singles; Reid Rowlison double.

DPOA 7-8

Phillies 302 014 — 10

Dodgers 660 20x — 14

Records: Dodgers 2-0, Phillies 0-1.

Leading hitters: (Phillies) — Hunter Lewis single, double, home run; Austin Rohdy single, double, triple; Zander Acosta-Martinez 2 singles, double; Ian Hinschlager 3 singles; Isaac Zachrich single, triple; Samuel Ramon single, double; Aden Shafer double. (Dodgers) — Jordyn Garcia single, 2 triples; Trey Newman 2 singles, double; Lowell Kennedy 3 singles; Julian Thompson single, double; Ashton Gomez single, double; Ezekiel Silva single, double; Gavin Vogel single, double; Carter French single, double; KJ Boday double.

Cubs 304 631 — 17

Indians 200 110 — 4

Records: Cubs 2-0, Indians 0-1.

Leading hitters: (Cubs) — John Engel 3 singles, 3 triples; Kyler Bergman 3 singles, home run; Hayden Vetter single, double, home run; Aiden Thacker 3 singles; Wes Benedict single, home run; Dillan Wittenmyer 2 singles; Clinton Schultz double. (Indians) — Jayden Riebesehl 3 singles; Truman Lawson 2 singles; Greyson Chafins double.

Monday

Defiance Little League

State Bank 100 010 — 2 6 0

Mark Moats 000 100 — 1 2 4

Records: State Bank 1-0, Mark Moats 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Ben Monk (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Will Benedict.

Losing pitcher: Ayden Davis (3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Reid Rowlison.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee single, double; John Stevens single, double; Will Benedict 2 singles. (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison double.

Baker Shindler 000 003 — 3 5 0

Arps 006 00x — 6 5 1

Records: Arps 1-0, Baker Shindler 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Breckin Troyer.

Losing pitcher: Chase Haidler (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Mason Noirot.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Ike Webb triple; Mason Noirot double. (Arps) — Breckin Troyer 2 singles, Ben Frymire double.

DPOA 7-8

Dodgers 543 014 — 17

Mets 400 200 — 6

Records: Dodgers 1-0, Mets 0-1.

Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — Lowell Kennedy 4 singles; Ashton Gomez 2 singles, triple; Gavin Vogel 2 singles, double; Jordyn Garcia 2 singles, double; Mason Stuckey 3 singles; Julian Thompson 3 singles; Waylon Oberhaus single, double; Trey Newman 2 singles; KJay Boday 2 singles; el Silva 2 singles; Carter French 2 singles. (Mets) — Zachary Emerling 2 singles; Owen Jimenez 2 singles; Joshua Villanueva double.

Cubs 203 112 — 9

Tigers 100 010 — 2

Records: Cubs 1-0, Tigers 0-1.

Leading hitters: (Cubs) — Kyler Bergman 2 singles, double; Hayden Vetter 2 singles, double; Wes Benedict single, double; Clinton Schultz 2 singles; John Engel 2 singles; Riley Gilbert 2 singles; Brayden Brenner double. (Tigers) — Mason Davis 2 singles; Zavier Smith double; Titus Skiver double.

