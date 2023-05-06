Thursday
DPOA 8U
Braves 520 30 - 10
Reds 000 00 - 0
Records: Braves 1-0, Reds 0-1.
Leading hitters: (Braves) - Aden Shafer single, 2 doubles, home run; Colten Schroeder 3 singles, double; Renley Carr 3 singles, double; Liam Silva 2 singles, double; Gunner Shindler 3 singles; Lincoln Mock 3 singles; Elliott Sierra 3 singles. (Reds) - Truman Lawson single; Levi Osborne single.
Wednesday
Eagles 000 101 - 2 3 1
State Bank 301 03x - 7 9 0
Records: State Bank 1-0, Eagles 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jarrett Tolbert (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Graysen Cox.
Losing pitcher: Robbie Orta (4.2 innings, 7 runs, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cameron Schultz.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) - Robbie Orta double, 2 runs; Cameron Schultz double. (State Bank) - Parker Salyers single, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Graysen Cox 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Jarrett Tolbert double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 steals.
Premier Bank 100 204 - 7 7 0
Mark Moats 331 40x - 11 6 2
Records: Mark Moats 1-0, Premier Bank 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Evan Fogle (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Grant Duma.
Losing pitcher: Zaiden Roehrig (3 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Lane O.
Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) - Zaiden Clay 2 doubles, home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Bruce Y. triple; Zaiden Roehrig double, 3 runs: Jayden Garcia double. (Mark Moats) - Parker Schafer 2 doubles, 2 runs; Grant Duma single, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; William Wittenmyer double; Alexander Moll 2 runs, 2 steals; Evan Fogle 2 runs.
