Wednesday
Defiance Little League
Premier Bank 030 002 - 5 2 1
Mark Moats 101 011 - 4 5 0
Records: Premier Bank 1-1, Mark Moats 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Zaeden Roehrig (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Zaiden Clay.
Losing pitcher: Evan Fogler (2 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ayden Davis.
Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) - Zaiden Clay single, double, 2 RBIs; Brock Wannemacher 3 steals. (Mark Moats) - Nolan Schroeder double; Reid Rowlison 4 steals; Gavin Davis 3 steals.
Elks 000 203 - 5 6 0
Baker Shindler 000 101 - 2 6 0
Records: Elks 2-0, Baker Shindler 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Grady Duma (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Sincere Killion.
Losing pitcher: Isaiah Montez (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Nathan Hayman.
Leading hitters: (Elks) - Jack Foster single, double, 2 runs; Sincere Killion 2 singles, 2 runs; Noah Leonard triple, 3 RBIs. (Baker Shindler) - Isaiah Montez 2 home runs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Monday
Defiance Little League
Premier Bank 000 0 - 0 1 1
State Bank 336 x - 12 12 0
Records: State Bank 1-0, Premier Bank 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jarrett Tolbert (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Mason Silva.
Losing pitcher: Zaiden Clay (2 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jayden Benavidas.
Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) - 1 single. (State Bank) - Jarrett Tolbert 2 doubles, 2 runs; William Ware 2 doubles, 2 runs; Xavier Gonzalez 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Owen Frey 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Parker Salyers double, 2 runs; Graysen Cox double.
Eagles 100 022 - 5 6 2
Elks 311 10x - 6 5 0
Records: Elks 1-0, Eagles 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jack Foster (4 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Noah Leonard, Sincere Killion.
Losing pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (2 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Daniel Orta, Nolan Becker, Cameron Schultz.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) - Daniel Orta single, double, 3 steals; Robbie Orta triple; Cameron Schultz double. (Elks) - Sincere Killion 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 steals; Jack Foster double; Grady Duma 3 steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.