Wednesday

Defiance Little League

Premier Bank 030 002 - 5 2 1

Mark Moats 101 011 - 4 5 0

Records: Premier Bank 1-1, Mark Moats 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Zaeden Roehrig (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Zaiden Clay.

Losing pitcher: Evan Fogler (2 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ayden Davis.

Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) - Zaiden Clay single, double, 2 RBIs; Brock Wannemacher 3 steals. (Mark Moats) - Nolan Schroeder double; Reid Rowlison 4 steals; Gavin Davis 3 steals.

Elks 000 203 - 5 6 0

Baker Shindler 000 101 - 2 6 0

Records: Elks 2-0, Baker Shindler 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Grady Duma (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Sincere Killion.

Losing pitcher: Isaiah Montez (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Nathan Hayman.

Leading hitters: (Elks) - Jack Foster single, double, 2 runs; Sincere Killion 2 singles, 2 runs; Noah Leonard triple, 3 RBIs. (Baker Shindler) - Isaiah Montez 2 home runs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

Monday

Defiance Little League

Premier Bank 000 0 - 0 1 1

State Bank 336 x - 12 12 0

Records: State Bank 1-0, Premier Bank 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Jarrett Tolbert (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Mason Silva.

Losing pitcher: Zaiden Clay (2 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jayden Benavidas.

Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) - 1 single. (State Bank) - Jarrett Tolbert 2 doubles, 2 runs; William Ware 2 doubles, 2 runs; Xavier Gonzalez 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Owen Frey 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Parker Salyers double, 2 runs; Graysen Cox double.

Eagles 100 022 - 5 6 2

Elks 311 10x - 6 5 0

Records: Elks 1-0, Eagles 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Jack Foster (4 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Noah Leonard, Sincere Killion.

Losing pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (2 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Daniel Orta, Nolan Becker, Cameron Schultz.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) - Daniel Orta single, double, 3 steals; Robbie Orta triple; Cameron Schultz double. (Elks) - Sincere Killion 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 steals; Jack Foster double; Grady Duma 3 steals.

