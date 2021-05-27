Tuesday
Defiance Little League
Mark Moats 104 222 — 11 8 0
Arps 102 000 — 3 8 4
Records: Mark Moats 4-4, Arps 3-5.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Gathman (3 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Diego Tavares.
Losing pitcher: Breckin Troyer (2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Ben Frymire, Douglas Hattemer, Sincere Killion.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Ryan Gathman 2 triples; Evan Davis 2 doubles; Gavin Davis single, double; Ryan Gathman 2 singles. (Arps) — Breckin Troyer 2 singles, double; Ben Frymire 2 singles.
Baker Shindler 015 42 — 12 11 1
State Bank 101 12 — 5 4 1
Records: Baker Shindler 4-3, State Bank 2-5-1.
Winning pitcher: Chase Haidler (5 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Zavier Finkbiner 2 singles, double; Tyler Stockman 2 singles, double; Abel Paxton 2 singles; Mason Noirot double; Isaiah Montez double. (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee single, 2 doubles; Owen Frey home run.
BWW 10U
Kissner’s 111 005 — 8
Stambaugh 200 300 — 5
Records: Kissner’s 5-3.
Leading hitters: (Kissner’s) — Evan Fogle single, double; Kason Parks single, double; Cameron Schultz 2 singles. (Stambaugh) — Grady Duma double.
DPOA 8U
Indians 513 002 — 11
Cubs 424 05x — 15
Records: Cubs 8-0, Indians 3-5.
Leading hitters: (Indians) — Kyler Bergman single, 2 triples; Wes Benedict single, double, triple; John Engel 2 singles, triple; Hayden Vetter double, home run; Dillan Wittenmyer single, triple; Brayden Brenner 2 singles; Aiden Thacker triple; Shay Dumire double. (Cubs) — Brokstyn Burtch single, double, triple; Greyson Chafins 2 singles, double; Jayden Riebesehl double, triple; Boston Mock single, double; Cameron Bowen single, double; Caleb McDonagh single, double.
Tigers 030 34 — 10
Mets 600 62 — 14
Records: Mets 4-3.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) - Zavier Smith double, home run; Jordan Kent single, home run; Titus Skiver single, triple; Knox Yocum 2 singles; Jake Orta 2 singles; Camden Schaffer 2 singles; James Schmidt 2 singles; Jackson Frysinger double. (Mets) - Joshua Villanueva single, triple; Zyonnie Rodriguez single, triple; Braxton Osborn 2 singles; Noah Bair 2 singles; Trey Heisler 2 singles; Owen Jimenez 2 singles; Layne Beckett 2 singles; Dallas Hatton double; Jacob Fenter double; Zander Flores double.
Monday
Defiance Little League
Eagles 200 005 — 7 5 1
State Bank 200 000 — 2 4 4
Records: Eagles 5-1-1, State Bank 2-4-1.
Winning pitcher: Dallas Mendez (6 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (0.2 innings, 2 uns, 1 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ben Monk, Will Benedict.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Xander Bloomfield 2 singles; Dallas Mendez double. (State Bank) — Jackson Hornish 2 singles; Will Benedict double; Jase Brownlee double.
Arps 120 020 — 5 3 0
Mark Moats 000 004 — 4 5 2
Records: Arps 3-4, Mark Moats 3-4.
Winning pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Breckin Troyer, Douglas Hattemer.
Losing pitcher: Reid Rowlison (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ayden Davis, Evan Davis.
Leading hitters: (Arps) — Breckin Troyer 3 singles. (Mark Moats) — Evan Davis 2 singles; Alfonzo Fernandez double.
DPOA 8U
Indians 602 201 — 11
Dodgers 134 002 — 10
Records: Indians 3-4, Dodgers 4-3.
Leading hitters: (Indians) — Jayden Riebesehl single, double, home run; Greyson Chafins 2 singles, triple; Boston Mock 3 singles; Cameron Bowen 2 singles; Bentley May 2 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles. (Dodgers) — Jordyn Garcia single, triple, home run; Ashton Gomez single, 2 doubles; Tate Priseau 2 doubles; Waylon Oberhaus 2 singles; Lowell Kennedy double; Gavin Vogel double.
Cubs 505 040 — 14
Phillies 300 211 — 7
Records: Cubs 7-0, Phillies 3-4.
Leading hitters: (Cubs) — Kyler Bergman 4 doubles; Wes Benedict single, double, triple; Clinton Schultz single, 2 doubles; John Engel 2 singles, triple; Brayden Brenner 3 singles; Aiden Thacker single, double; Hayden Vetter 2 singles; Dillan Wittenmyer double. (Phillies) — Trajen Grube 3 singles; Hunter Lewis single, triple; Connor West single, triple; Samuel Ramon single, double.
Friday
BWW 10U
Rotary 100 010 — 2
Kissner’s 201 52x — 10
Records: Kissner’s 4-3, Rotary 2-5.
Leading hitters: (Rotary) — Hans Vetter single, double. (Kissner’s) — Cameron Schultz 3 singles; Raymond Miller 2 singles; Jackson Turpening 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.