Tuesday

Defiance Little League

Mark Moats 104 222 — 11 8 0

Arps 102 000 — 3 8 4

Records: Mark Moats 4-4, Arps 3-5.

Winning pitcher: Ryan Gathman (3 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Diego Tavares.

Losing pitcher: Breckin Troyer (2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Ben Frymire, Douglas Hattemer, Sincere Killion.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Ryan Gathman 2 triples; Evan Davis 2 doubles; Gavin Davis single, double; Ryan Gathman 2 singles. (Arps) — Breckin Troyer 2 singles, double; Ben Frymire 2 singles.

Baker Shindler 015 42 — 12 11 1

State Bank 101 12 — 5 4 1

Records: Baker Shindler 4-3, State Bank 2-5-1.

Winning pitcher: Chase Haidler (5 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 6 walks).

Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Zavier Finkbiner 2 singles, double; Tyler Stockman 2 singles, double; Abel Paxton 2 singles; Mason Noirot double; Isaiah Montez double. (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee single, 2 doubles; Owen Frey home run.

BWW 10U

Kissner’s 111 005 — 8

Stambaugh 200 300 — 5

Records: Kissner’s 5-3.

Leading hitters: (Kissner’s) — Evan Fogle single, double; Kason Parks single, double; Cameron Schultz 2 singles. (Stambaugh) — Grady Duma double.

DPOA 8U

Indians 513 002 — 11

Cubs 424 05x — 15

Records: Cubs 8-0, Indians 3-5.

Leading hitters: (Indians) — Kyler Bergman single, 2 triples; Wes Benedict single, double, triple; John Engel 2 singles, triple; Hayden Vetter double, home run; Dillan Wittenmyer single, triple; Brayden Brenner 2 singles; Aiden Thacker triple; Shay Dumire double. (Cubs) — Brokstyn Burtch single, double, triple; Greyson Chafins 2 singles, double; Jayden Riebesehl double, triple; Boston Mock single, double; Cameron Bowen single, double; Caleb McDonagh single, double.

Tigers 030 34 10

Mets 600 62 14

Records: Mets 4-3.

Leading hitters: (Tigers) - Zavier Smith double, home run; Jordan Kent single, home run; Titus Skiver single, triple; Knox Yocum 2 singles; Jake Orta 2 singles; Camden Schaffer 2 singles; James Schmidt 2 singles; Jackson Frysinger double. (Mets) - Joshua Villanueva single, triple; Zyonnie Rodriguez single, triple; Braxton Osborn 2 singles; Noah Bair 2 singles; Trey Heisler 2 singles; Owen Jimenez 2 singles; Layne Beckett 2 singles; Dallas Hatton double; Jacob Fenter double; Zander Flores double.

Monday

Defiance Little League

Eagles 200 005 — 7 5 1

State Bank 200 000 — 2 4 4

Records: Eagles 5-1-1, State Bank 2-4-1.

Winning pitcher: Dallas Mendez (6 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (0.2 innings, 2 uns, 1 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ben Monk, Will Benedict.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Xander Bloomfield 2 singles; Dallas Mendez double. (State Bank) — Jackson Hornish 2 singles; Will Benedict double; Jase Brownlee double.

Arps 120 020 — 5 3 0

Mark Moats 000 004 — 4 5 2

Records: Arps 3-4, Mark Moats 3-4.

Winning pitcher: Ben Frymire (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Breckin Troyer, Douglas Hattemer.

Losing pitcher: Reid Rowlison (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ayden Davis, Evan Davis.

Leading hitters: (Arps) — Breckin Troyer 3 singles. (Mark Moats) — Evan Davis 2 singles; Alfonzo Fernandez double.

DPOA 8U

Indians 602 201 — 11

Dodgers 134 002 — 10

Records: Indians 3-4, Dodgers 4-3.

Leading hitters: (Indians) — Jayden Riebesehl single, double, home run; Greyson Chafins 2 singles, triple; Boston Mock 3 singles; Cameron Bowen 2 singles; Bentley May 2 singles; Brokstyn Burtch 2 singles; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles. (Dodgers) — Jordyn Garcia single, triple, home run; Ashton Gomez single, 2 doubles; Tate Priseau 2 doubles; Waylon Oberhaus 2 singles; Lowell Kennedy double; Gavin Vogel double.

Cubs 505 040 — 14

Phillies 300 211 — 7

Records: Cubs 7-0, Phillies 3-4.

Leading hitters: (Cubs) — Kyler Bergman 4 doubles; Wes Benedict single, double, triple; Clinton Schultz single, 2 doubles; John Engel 2 singles, triple; Brayden Brenner 3 singles; Aiden Thacker single, double; Hayden Vetter 2 singles; Dillan Wittenmyer double. (Phillies) — Trajen Grube 3 singles; Hunter Lewis single, triple; Connor West single, triple; Samuel Ramon single, double.

Friday

BWW 10U

Rotary 100 010 — 2

Kissner’s 201 52x — 10

Records: Kissner’s 4-3, Rotary 2-5.

Leading hitters: (Rotary) — Hans Vetter single, double. (Kissner’s) — Cameron Schultz 3 singles; Raymond Miller 2 singles; Jackson Turpening 2 singles.

