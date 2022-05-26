Baseball-carousel.jpg

Tuesday

Defiance Little League

Eagles 000 10 — 1 2 3

Mark Moats 311 15 — 11 14 1

Records: Mark Moats 3-4, Eagles 2-4.

Winning pitcher: Reid Rowlison (5 nnings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (2 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Robbie Orta, Landon Acevedo.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) — 2 singles. (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison single, double, triple, 3 runs; Gavin Davis double, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Evan Fogler 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Ayden Davis single, double; Weston Mast double; Ki’arris Goings 2 RBIs.

Elks 010 000 — 1 2 3

State Bank 012 00x — 3 5 0

Records: State Bank 5-1, Elks 4-2.

Winning pitcher: Will Benedict (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jase Brownlee.

Losing pitcher: Grady Duma (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Elks) — Noah Leonard 2 singles. (State Bank) — Jarrett Tolbert double; Graysen Cox double; Will Benedict double; Isaiah Rivera double.

Monday

Defiance Little League

Baker Shindler 320 013 — 9 5 0

Premier Bank 020 010 — 3 5 3

Records: Baker Shindler 3-3, Premier Bank 2-5.

Winning pitcher: Nathan Hayman (6 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 13 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Losing pitcher: Jayden Benavidas (1.1 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Zaiden Clay, Zaeden Roehrig.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Isaiah Montez single, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kody Schlosser single, double; Nathan Hayman triple, 2 runs. (Premier Bank) — Zaiden Clay single, double.

State Bank 101 100 — 3 9 0

Eagles 202 00x — 4 4 1

Records: Eagles 2-3, State Bank 4-1.

Winning pitcher: Daniel Orta (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (2 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Will Benedict.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee single, double, triple, 2 runs; Will Benedict single, triple. (Eagles) — Cameron Schultz 3 singles, 2 runs; Daniel Orta double, 2 runs.

DPOA 8U

Dodgers 361 138 — 22

Reds 601 242 — 15

Records: Dodgers 5-1.

Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — T. Skiver 3 triples, home run; A. Gomez 3 singles, double; E. Silva 4 singles; Jordyn Garcia 2 doubles, triple; B. Meyer single, 2 doubles; Waylon Oberhaus 2 singles, double; K. Boday single, triple; M. Jackson single, triple; Jaxxon Garcia 2 singles; B. Esquivel double; H. Hughes double. (Reds) — Chanz Riggenbach single, double, triple; Cameron Bowen single, double, triple; Drae Maldonado 2 singles, double; F. Stimpfle 3 singles; A. Verhoff 3 singles; Caleb McDonagh double, triple; Truman Lawson single, double; Titus Frankhart single, double; Winston Liechty single, double; J. Mayhue 2 singles.

