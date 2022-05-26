Tuesday
Defiance Little League
Eagles 000 10 — 1 2 3
Mark Moats 311 15 — 11 14 1
Records: Mark Moats 3-4, Eagles 2-4.
Winning pitcher: Reid Rowlison (5 nnings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Xander Bloomfield (2 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Robbie Orta, Landon Acevedo.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — 2 singles. (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison single, double, triple, 3 runs; Gavin Davis double, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Evan Fogler 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Ayden Davis single, double; Weston Mast double; Ki’arris Goings 2 RBIs.
Elks 010 000 — 1 2 3
State Bank 012 00x — 3 5 0
Records: State Bank 5-1, Elks 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Will Benedict (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jase Brownlee.
Losing pitcher: Grady Duma (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Elks) — Noah Leonard 2 singles. (State Bank) — Jarrett Tolbert double; Graysen Cox double; Will Benedict double; Isaiah Rivera double.
Monday
Defiance Little League
Baker Shindler 320 013 — 9 5 0
Premier Bank 020 010 — 3 5 3
Records: Baker Shindler 3-3, Premier Bank 2-5.
Winning pitcher: Nathan Hayman (6 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 13 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jayden Benavidas (1.1 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Zaiden Clay, Zaeden Roehrig.
Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Isaiah Montez single, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kody Schlosser single, double; Nathan Hayman triple, 2 runs. (Premier Bank) — Zaiden Clay single, double.
State Bank 101 100 — 3 9 0
Eagles 202 00x — 4 4 1
Records: Eagles 2-3, State Bank 4-1.
Winning pitcher: Daniel Orta (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (2 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Will Benedict.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee single, double, triple, 2 runs; Will Benedict single, triple. (Eagles) — Cameron Schultz 3 singles, 2 runs; Daniel Orta double, 2 runs.
DPOA 8U
Dodgers 361 138 — 22
Reds 601 242 — 15
Records: Dodgers 5-1.
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — T. Skiver 3 triples, home run; A. Gomez 3 singles, double; E. Silva 4 singles; Jordyn Garcia 2 doubles, triple; B. Meyer single, 2 doubles; Waylon Oberhaus 2 singles, double; K. Boday single, triple; M. Jackson single, triple; Jaxxon Garcia 2 singles; B. Esquivel double; H. Hughes double. (Reds) — Chanz Riggenbach single, double, triple; Cameron Bowen single, double, triple; Drae Maldonado 2 singles, double; F. Stimpfle 3 singles; A. Verhoff 3 singles; Caleb McDonagh double, triple; Truman Lawson single, double; Titus Frankhart single, double; Winston Liechty single, double; J. Mayhue 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.