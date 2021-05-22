Thursday

Defiance Little League

State Bank 202 003 0 — 7 3 3

Eagles 003 040 0 — 7 6 5

Records: State Bank 2-3-1, Eagles 4-1-1.

State Bank pitchers: Ben Monk (4 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Will Benedict, Jase Brownlee.

Eagles pitchers: Grady Crist (3.1 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Dallas Mendez, Daniel Orta.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee 2 singles. (Eagles) — Grady Crist 3 singles.

Mark Moats 000 000 — 0 0 2

Baker Shindler 012 12x — 6 7 3

Records: Baker Shindler 3-3, Mark Moats 3-3.

Winning pitcher: Ike Webb (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Isaiah Montez.

Losing pitcher: Gavin Davis (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Reid Rowlison.

Leading hitters: (Baker Shindler) — Isaiah Montez double; Mason Noirot double; Ike Webb double.

Tinora 12U Little League

Ayersville 000 030 — 3

Stark Bros. 213 22x — 10

Winning pitcher: Horn. Others: Johns, Hammon, Mills.

Losing pitcher: Wolfrum. Other: Schlachter.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville, 4 hits) — Wolfrum triple. (Stark Bros. Advertising, 12 hits) — Gustwiller single, triple; Mills single, double; Stark 2 singles; Behnfeldt 2 singles; Johns triple; Horn double.

DPOA 10U

Marines 303 001 — 7

Kissner’s 000 020 — 2

Records: Marines 6-0, Kissner’s 3-3.

Winning pitcher: J. Foster (3 innnings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Z. Clay, N. Hayman.

Losing pitcher: B. Turpening. Others: T. Crowe, K. Parks.

Leading hitters: (Marines) — J. Foster single, triple; N. Hayman double. (Kissner’s) — C. Schultz triple; E. Fogle triple.

DPOA 8U

Mets 223 56 — 18

Indians 650 60 — 17

Records: Mets 3-3, Indians 2-4.

Leading hitters: (Mets) — Trey Heisler single, double, home run; Joshua Villanueva single, double, triple; Layne Beckett 3 singles; Zachary Emerling 2 triples; Owen Jimenez single, double; Zander Flores single, double; Braxton Osborn 2 singles. (Indians) — Greyson Chafins triple, 2 home runs; Jayden Riebesehl single, 2 doubles; Brokstyn Burtch 3 singles; Cameron Bown 3 singles; Boston Mock single, triple; Coletyn Rhees 2 doubles; Bentley May 2 singles; Chaz Riggenbach 2 singles; Titus Frankhart 2 singles.

Tigers 512 40 — 12

Dodgers 613 41 — 15

Records: Dodgers 4-2, Tigers 0-6.

Leading hitters: (Tigers) — Xavier Smith 2 singles, triple; Brody Poston 2 singles, double; Jordan Kent 3 singles; Jake Orta 2 doubles; Titus Skiver single, triple; Knox Yocum single, double; Camden Schaffer 2 singles. (Dodgers) — Julian Thompson single, 2 home runs; Lowell Kennedy single, double, triple; Trey Newman single, 2 triples; Tate Pariseau single, 2 doubles; Ezekial Silva single, double, triple; Gavin Vogel 2 singles, double; Jordyn Garcia single, home run; Waylon Oberhaus single, home run; K’Jay Boday 2 singles.

Wednesday

Defiance Little League

Arps 000 000 — 0 2 0

Baker Shindler 000 01x — 1 6 0

Records: Baker Shindler 2-3, Arps 2-4.

Winning pitcher: Mason Noirot (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Breckin Troyer (5 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Arps) — 2 singles. (Baker Shindler) — Travis Jones 2 singles; Zavier Finkbiner 2 singles.

DPOA 8U

Cubs 516 22 — 16

Mets 300 01 — 4

Records: Cubs 6-0, Mets 2-3.

Leading hitters: (Cubs) — Hayden Vetter single, double, triple; Kyler Bergman 2 singles, triple; Clinton Schultz 3 singles; Aiden Thacker 3 singles; John Engel 2 doubles; Wes Benedict 2 singles; Brayden Brenner 2 singles; Dillan Wittenmyer 2 singles. (Mets) — Braxton Osborn 2 singles; Zachary Emerling home run; Joshua Villanueva double.

Phillies 305 328 — 21

Indians 300 104 — 8

Leading hitters: (Phillies) — Trajens Grube single, 3 doubles; Zander Acosta Martinez 4 singles; Austin Rohdy 3 triples; Samuel Ramon 2 singles, double; Braxton Souder 2 singles, double; Conner West 3 singles; Hunter Lewis single, triple; Aden Shafer 2 doubles; Armoni Garcia 2 singles; Issac Zachrich 2 singles. (Indians) — Jayden Riebesehl single, 2 doubles; Benley May 2 singles, double; Greyson Chafins single, home run; Boston Mock single, double; Brokstyn Burtch single, double; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles; C. McDonagh double.

