Thursday

Defiance Little League

State Bank 220 100 — 5 5 0

Mark Moats 000 000 — 0 2 1

Records: State Bank 4-0, Mark Moats 2-4.

Winning pitcher: Jase Brownlee (3.1 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jarrett Tolbert, Will Benedict.

Losing pitcher: Ayden Davis (3 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Reid Rowlison.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Owen Frey home run, 2 RBIs; Will Benedict triple; Jase Brownlee triple; William Ware triple. (Mark Moats) — 2 singles.

Premier Bank 000 010 — 1 2 2

Baker Shindler 101 02x — 4 5 1

Records: Baker Shindler 2-3, Premier Bank 2-4.

Winning pitcher: Isaiah Montez (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 18 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Santiago Urivez (0.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Zaiden Clay, Jayden Benavidas.

Leading hitters: (Premier Bank) — 2 singles. (Baker Shindler) — Isaiah Montez single, triple, 2 runs; Nathan Hayman 2 runs.

DPOA 8U Softball

Tinora DPOA 2

Exceptional Motorcar 8

Leading hitters: (Defiance Exceptional Motorcar) — Paisleigh Troyer 3 singles; Aubrey Baldwin 2 singles; Harper Frederick 2 singles; Ava Sweinhagen 2 singles; Iris Kennedy 2 singles.

DPOA 8U Baseball

Dodgers 263 14 — 16

Mets 453 61 — 19

Records: Dodgers 3-2, Mets 2-2.

Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — T. Skiver single, 2 triples; Jordyn Garcia 2 singles, home run; Marcello Jackson 2 doubles; K’Jay Boday single, double; Ashton Gomez 2 singles; Waylon Oberhaus 2 singles; Jaxxon Garcia 2 singles; Bayne Meyer double; Ezekiel Silva double. (Mets) — Noah Bair double, 2 home runs; Josh Villanueva single, 2 home runs; Jacob Fenter 3 doubles; Zander Flores 3 singles; Gavin Hoge single, triple; Zach Emerling single, double; Anthony Trevino 2 singles; Rowan Clements 2 singles; Callie Ora 2 singles; Adrien Hogan double.

May 13

DPOA 8U Baseball

Mets 456 03 — 18

Reds 000 20 — 2

Records: Mets 2-1, Reds 1-2.

Leading hitters: (Mets) — Noah Bair single, 3 home runs; Joshua Villanueva 2 singles, triple, home run; Gavin Hoge 2 singles, double, triple; Zyonnie Rodriguez 3 singles, double; Zach Emerling 2 singles, triple; Anthony Trevino 3 singles; Jacob Fenter 2 singles. (Reds) — Truman Lawson single, double; Titus Frankhart 2 singles; Jayden Riebesehl triple; Caleb McDonagh double.

