Tuesday
Defiance Little League
State Bank 201 001 — 4 6 1
Arps 300 51x — 9 13 1
Records: Arps 3-2, State Bank 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Ben Frymire (3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Sincere Killion.
Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (3 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ben Monk, Xavier Gonzalez.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Will Benedict 2 singles; Jase Brownlee triple, 3 runs. (Arps) — Breckin Troyer 2 singles, 2 triples; Sincere Killion 2 singles, triple; Douglas Hattemer 2 singles; Noah Leonard double.
Eagles 310 151 — 11 15 1
Mark Moats 320 300 — 8 5 1
Records: Eagles 3-1, Mark Moats 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Dallas Mendez (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Daniel Orta.
Losing pitcher: Ryan Gathman (3 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Diego Tavares.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Grady Crist 3 singles, double, 3 runs; Dallas Mendez single, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Jack Heinze single, triple; Xander Bloomfield 2 singles; Daniel Orta 2 singles. (Mark Moats) — Diego Tavares single, double; Ryan Gathman 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs.
BWW (9-10)
Stambaugh 201 02 — 5
Amvets 215 0x — 8
Records: Amvets 2-3, Stambaugh 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Grayson Cox. Other: Dylan Fenter.
Losing pitcher: Parker Schaffer. Other: Grady Duma.
Leading hitters: (Stambaugh) — Jordan Garcia double; Noah Sheppard double; Ryan Gilbert double. (Amvets) — Dylan Fenter single, double; Grayson Cox 2 singles.
Friday
DPOA (6-8)
Indians 202 000 0 — 4
Mets 502 440 x — 15
Records: Mets 2-2, Indians 2-2.
Leading hitters: (Indians) — Cameron Bowen 2 triples; Drew Black triple; Jayden Riebesehl triple; Greyson Chafins double; Boston Mock double. (Mets) — Zachary Emerling single, 2 triples; Dallas Hatton single, 2 doubles; Joshua Villanueva 2 singles, double; Trey Heisler 2 triples; Noah Bair single, double.
Thursday
DPOA (6-8)
Dodgers 000 011 — 2
Cubs 304 61x — 14
Records: Cubs 4-0, Dodgers 2-2.
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — Ashton Gomez single, double. (Cubs) — Wes Benedict double, 2 triples; John Engel single, double, triple; Hayden Vetter 2 doubles; Brayden Brenner single, double; Kyler Bergman 2 singles; Owen Bright 2 singles; Dillan Wittenmyer 2 singles.
Mets 634 340 — 20
Tigers 400 053 — 12
Records: Mets 1-2, Tigers 0-3.
Leading hitters: (Mets) — Noah Bair single, double, triple; Owen Jimenez 2 singles, double; Dallas Hatton 3 singles; Trey Heisler single, double; Gavin Hoge single, double; Layne Beckett single, double; Braxton Osborn 2 singles; Zyonnie Rodriguez 2 singles. (Tigers) — Titus Skiver 2 doubles, triple; Zavier Smith single, 2 doubles; Jake Orta 2 triples; Camden Schaffer single, double; Adreian Cooper 2 singles.
