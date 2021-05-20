Tuesday

Defiance Little League

State Bank 201 001 — 4 6 1

Arps 300 51x — 9 13 1

Records: Arps 3-2, State Bank 2-2.

Winning pitcher: Ben Frymire (3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Sincere Killion.

Losing pitcher: Jase Brownlee (3 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ben Monk, Xavier Gonzalez.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Will Benedict 2 singles; Jase Brownlee triple, 3 runs. (Arps) — Breckin Troyer 2 singles, 2 triples; Sincere Killion 2 singles, triple; Douglas Hattemer 2 singles; Noah Leonard double.

Eagles 310 151 — 11 15 1

Mark Moats 320 300 — 8 5 1

Records: Eagles 3-1, Mark Moats 2-2.

Winning pitcher: Dallas Mendez (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Daniel Orta.

Losing pitcher: Ryan Gathman (3 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Diego Tavares.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Grady Crist 3 singles, double, 3 runs; Dallas Mendez single, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Jack Heinze single, triple; Xander Bloomfield 2 singles; Daniel Orta 2 singles. (Mark Moats) — Diego Tavares single, double; Ryan Gathman 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs.

BWW (9-10)

Stambaugh 201 02 — 5

Amvets 215 0x — 8

Records: Amvets 2-3, Stambaugh 1-4.

Winning pitcher: Grayson Cox. Other: Dylan Fenter.

Losing pitcher: Parker Schaffer. Other: Grady Duma.

Leading hitters: (Stambaugh) — Jordan Garcia double; Noah Sheppard double; Ryan Gilbert double. (Amvets) — Dylan Fenter single, double; Grayson Cox 2 singles.

Friday

DPOA (6-8)

Indians 202 000 0 — 4

Mets 502 440 x — 15

Records: Mets 2-2, Indians 2-2.

Leading hitters: (Indians) — Cameron Bowen 2 triples; Drew Black triple; Jayden Riebesehl triple; Greyson Chafins double; Boston Mock double. (Mets) — Zachary Emerling single, 2 triples; Dallas Hatton single, 2 doubles; Joshua Villanueva 2 singles, double; Trey Heisler 2 triples; Noah Bair single, double.

Thursday

DPOA (6-8)

Dodgers 000 011 — 2

Cubs 304 61x — 14

Records: Cubs 4-0, Dodgers 2-2.

Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — Ashton Gomez single, double. (Cubs) — Wes Benedict double, 2 triples; John Engel single, double, triple; Hayden Vetter 2 doubles; Brayden Brenner single, double; Kyler Bergman 2 singles; Owen Bright 2 singles; Dillan Wittenmyer 2 singles.

Mets 634 340 — 20

Tigers 400 053 — 12

Records: Mets 1-2, Tigers 0-3.

Leading hitters: (Mets) — Noah Bair single, double, triple; Owen Jimenez 2 singles, double; Dallas Hatton 3 singles; Trey Heisler single, double; Gavin Hoge single, double; Layne Beckett single, double; Braxton Osborn 2 singles; Zyonnie Rodriguez 2 singles. (Tigers) — Titus Skiver 2 doubles, triple; Zavier Smith single, 2 doubles; Jake Orta 2 triples; Camden Schaffer single, double; Adreian Cooper 2 singles.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments