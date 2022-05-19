Summer Ball
Tuesday
Defiance Little League
State Bank 400 47 — 15 10 3
Premier Bank 010 00 — 1 2 3
Records: State Bank 3-0, Premier Bank 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Will Benedict (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Mason Silva.
Losing pitcher: Zaiden Clay (3 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jayden Benivedas.
Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee single, triple, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Owen Frey 2 doubles, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Ace Foldvary single, double, 2 RBIs; Jarrett Tolbert 2 singles, 2 runs; Will Benedict 2 runs; Parker Salyers 2 runs; Graysen Cox 2 runs. (Premier Bank) — 2 singles.
Mark Moats 100 203 — 6 7 1
Baker Shindler 200 100 — 3 2 1
Records: Mark Moats 2-3, Baker Shindler 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Gavin Davis (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Evan Fogler.
Losing pitcher: Nathan Hayman (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 14 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Tyler Stockman.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison double, triple, 3 runs; Gavin Davis single, double; Ayden Davis 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Evan Fogler double, 2 runs. (Baker Shindler) — Nathan Hayman double.
DPOA 8U
Dodgers 616 063 — 22
Braves 402 004 — 10
Records: Dodgers 3-0, Braves 0-4.
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — A. Gomez double, triple, home run; B. Meyer 2 singles, home run; Jordyn Gomez 2 singles, home run; M. Stuckey 2 singles, triple; E. Silva 2 singles, triple; K. Boday 3 singles; Jaxxon Garcia triple, home run; W. Oberhaus double, triple; B. Esquivel 2 singles; M. Jackson 2 singles; T. Skiver double. (Braves) — Armoni Garcia 2 singles, double; Brayden Bemis single, triple; Renley Carr 2 singles; Aden Shafer 2 singles; Colten Schroeder 2 singles; Easton Carico 2 singles; G. Shindler double; H. Edwards double; B. Sowder double.
Monday
Defiance Little League
Elks 202 000 — 4 4 2
Mark Moats 101 100 — 3 5 2
Records: Elks 4-1, Mark Moats 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Sincere Killion (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Grady Duma.
Losing pitcher: Reid Rowlison (4 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ayden Davis.
Leading hitters: (Elks) — Grady Duma 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jack Foster triple, 2 runs; Sincere Killion 2 runs. (Mark Moats) — Ayden Davis 2 singles; Reid Rowlison 3 steals.
Eagles 210 00 — 3 2 1
Premier Bank 2 70 4x — 13 10 1
Records: Premier Bank 2-2, Eagles 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Benavidas (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Zaiden Clay.
Losing pitcher: Nolan Becker (1.1 innings, 8 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Cameron Schultz, Landon Acevedo.
Leading hitters: (Eagles) — 2 singles. (Premier Bank) — Zaeden Roehrig 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Jordan Garcia single, double, 2 RBIs; Zaiden Clay 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Quinn Peterson double; Brock Wannemacher 2 runs.
DPOA 8U
Tigers 300 000 — 3
Dodgers 314 320 — 13
Records: Dodgers 2-0, Tigers 0-2.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) — Gunner Lillemon single, double; Jake Orta home run; Mason Davis double; B.Newton double. (Dodgers) — K. Boday double, 2 triples; Jordyn Garcia single, double, triple; M. Stuckey 3 singles; T. Skiver double, triple; M. Jackson single, triple; J. Herendeen 2 singles; B. Meyer 2 singles; Jaxxon Garcia triple; B. Esquivel double.
Braves 000 633 0 — 12
Reds 013 350 1 — 13
Records: Reds 2-2, Braves 0-3.
Leading hitters: (Braves) — Renley Carr 3 singles; Armoni Garcia 2 singles, double; Aden Shafer single, double; Colten Schroeder 2 singles; Brayden Bemis double; Easton Carico double. (Reds) — Cameron Bowen single, double, 2 home runs; Truman Lawson single, 2 triples; Titus Frankart 3 singles; Jayden Riebesehl 2 singles; Winston Liechty 2 singles; Reed Cates 2 singles.
8U Softball
Defiance-Ramirez 7
Ayersville-Stambaugh 6
Leading hitters: (Defiance-Ramirez) — Hannah Siler single, double; Amelia Ramirez single, double; Aviana Clay double.
Thursday
Defiance Little League
Mark Moats 020 003 — 5 7 0
Baker Shindler 100 010 — 2 5 0
Records: Mark Moats 1-2, Baker Shindler 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Ayden Davis (2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Reid Rowlison.
Losing pitcher: Nathan Hayman (4 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kasen Parks.
Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison 2 singles; Weston Mast 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Gavin Davis home run, 2 runs; Grant Duma double; Ki’arris Goings 2 runs. (Baker Shindler) — 5 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.