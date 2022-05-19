Baseball-carousel.jpg

Summer Ball

Tuesday

Defiance Little League

State Bank 400 47 — 15 10 3

Premier Bank 010 00 — 1 2 3

Records: State Bank 3-0, Premier Bank 2-3.

Winning pitcher: Will Benedict (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Mason Silva.

Losing pitcher: Zaiden Clay (3 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jayden Benivedas.

Leading hitters: (State Bank) — Jase Brownlee single, triple, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Owen Frey 2 doubles, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Ace Foldvary single, double, 2 RBIs; Jarrett Tolbert 2 singles, 2 runs; Will Benedict 2 runs; Parker Salyers 2 runs; Graysen Cox 2 runs. (Premier Bank) — 2 singles.

Mark Moats 100 203 — 6 7 1

Baker Shindler 200 100 — 3 2 1

Records: Mark Moats 2-3, Baker Shindler 1-3.

Winning pitcher: Gavin Davis (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Evan Fogler.

Losing pitcher: Nathan Hayman (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 14 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Tyler Stockman.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison double, triple, 3 runs; Gavin Davis single, double; Ayden Davis 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Evan Fogler double, 2 runs. (Baker Shindler) — Nathan Hayman double.

DPOA 8U

Dodgers 616 063 — 22

Braves 402 004 — 10

Records: Dodgers 3-0, Braves 0-4.

Leading hitters: (Dodgers) — A. Gomez double, triple, home run; B. Meyer 2 singles, home run; Jordyn Gomez 2 singles, home run; M. Stuckey 2 singles, triple; E. Silva 2 singles, triple; K. Boday 3 singles; Jaxxon Garcia triple, home run; W. Oberhaus double, triple; B. Esquivel 2 singles; M. Jackson 2 singles; T. Skiver double. (Braves) — Armoni Garcia 2 singles, double; Brayden Bemis single, triple; Renley Carr 2 singles; Aden Shafer 2 singles; Colten Schroeder 2 singles; Easton Carico 2 singles; G. Shindler double; H. Edwards double; B. Sowder double.

Monday

Defiance Little League

Elks 202 000 — 4 4 2

Mark Moats 101 100 — 3 5 2

Records: Elks 4-1, Mark Moats 1-3.

Winning pitcher: Sincere Killion (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Grady Duma.

Losing pitcher: Reid Rowlison (4 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ayden Davis.

Leading hitters: (Elks) — Grady Duma 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jack Foster triple, 2 runs; Sincere Killion 2 runs. (Mark Moats) — Ayden Davis 2 singles; Reid Rowlison 3 steals.

Eagles 210 00 — 3 2 1

Premier Bank 2 70 4x — 13 10 1

Records: Premier Bank 2-2, Eagles 1-3.

Winning pitcher: Jayden Benavidas (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Zaiden Clay.

Losing pitcher: Nolan Becker (1.1 innings, 8 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Cameron Schultz, Landon Acevedo.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) — 2 singles. (Premier Bank) — Zaeden Roehrig 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Jordan Garcia single, double, 2 RBIs; Zaiden Clay 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Quinn Peterson double; Brock Wannemacher 2 runs.

DPOA 8U

Tigers 300 000 — 3

Dodgers 314 320 — 13

Records: Dodgers 2-0, Tigers 0-2.

Leading hitters: (Tigers) — Gunner Lillemon single, double; Jake Orta home run; Mason Davis double; B.Newton double. (Dodgers) — K. Boday double, 2 triples; Jordyn Garcia single, double, triple; M. Stuckey 3 singles; T. Skiver double, triple; M. Jackson single, triple; J. Herendeen 2 singles; B. Meyer 2 singles; Jaxxon Garcia triple; B. Esquivel double.

Braves 000 633 0 — 12

Reds 013 350 1 — 13

Records: Reds 2-2, Braves 0-3.

Leading hitters: (Braves) — Renley Carr 3 singles; Armoni Garcia 2 singles, double; Aden Shafer single, double; Colten Schroeder 2 singles; Brayden Bemis double; Easton Carico double. (Reds) — Cameron Bowen single, double, 2 home runs; Truman Lawson single, 2 triples; Titus Frankart 3 singles; Jayden Riebesehl 2 singles; Winston Liechty 2 singles; Reed Cates 2 singles.

8U Softball

Defiance-Ramirez 7

Ayersville-Stambaugh 6

Leading hitters: (Defiance-Ramirez) — Hannah Siler single, double; Amelia Ramirez single, double; Aviana Clay double.

Thursday

Defiance Little League

Mark Moats 020 003 — 5 7 0

Baker Shindler 100 010 — 2 5 0

Records: Mark Moats 1-2, Baker Shindler 1-2.

Winning pitcher: Ayden Davis (2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Reid Rowlison.

Losing pitcher: Nathan Hayman (4 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kasen Parks.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — Reid Rowlison 2 singles; Weston Mast 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Gavin Davis home run, 2 runs; Grant Duma double; Ki’arris Goings 2 runs. (Baker Shindler) — 5 singles.

